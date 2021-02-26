Dear M & M: I keep hearing the term, you need to “pivot” to stay relevant in this COVID-19 environment. I don’t understand. “Pivot” into what? – Dan
Dear Dan: The term pivot is best described in the dictionary in basketball terms as a movement in which the player holding the ball may move in any direction with one foot, while keeping the other (the pivot foot) in contact with the floor. Think of this in business terms. While maintaining one foot in the core of your business, seeking other opportunities moving in different directions to pass the ball or take a shot. This pivot could be taking advantage of a market condition that didn’t exist before that does now. Expanding outdoor eating is an example of this. Expanding a take-out menu or online option, having curbside pick-up, introducing other product lines from facemasks to gloves. People were told they couldn’t go to their gym. The sale of workout equipment that can be used in your home skyrocketed. People making bread at home has increased 300%. Maybe becoming a distributor of home bread making machines or selling yeast, flax or other things needed to make bread through an online shopping cart might be a pivot. Maybe someone went out of business selling something no one else is providing in your market leaving a gap you can fill. Don’t forget sometime it’s okay to pick up that other foot and liquidate and put your assets into something totally different. A pivot is exploring other options. Looking at what else is available in your market. A marketplace is continually evolving. Your business should be evolving to changes in the marketplace. Remember it’s okay to pivot to remain in the game. The objective should be to keep the game going and you in it.