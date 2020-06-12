Dear M & M: I am trying for a bank loan. They are asking for financial statements. What are they looking for? – John
Dear John: Every company should have and understand three main financial statements (balance sheet, income statement and a cash flow statement) for their business. The balance sheet shows what a company owns, what it owes and what’s left over on a specific date. A firm’s income statement shows sales and expenses plus profit or losses in a certain time period. Finally, the cash flow statement shows the sources, uses and balance of cash on hand (generally shown on a monthly basis). These three financial statements are meaningful records of your business that will allow you to determine your company’s financial strengths and weaknesses. At a minimum you should annually generate all three. It would strongly be advised to generate an income statement monthly or at a minimum quarterly. In addition, a cash flow statement is a great tool to do some forecasting of expenses and income to see where you will be in the future. It might be too late looking back on a cash flow statement to see where all your money went. Use a cash flow statement to see what are the future expected sales and uses of cash will be going forward. Many business owners do not spend enough time analyzing their financial statements. It is okay to have your accountant assist in helping your to generate and understand how to use a balance sheet, income statement or a cash flow statement. As a business owner you understand the importance money plays in everything your do. You need to understand these financial statements so you can calculate the future and current liquidity position your company has. From these three financial statements you should be able to develop financial ratios to enable you to compare industry averages to see how you stack up against the competition. Asset management ratios like inventory turnover or liquidity ratios like your firm’s current ratio are important to consider if you what to make certain you can meet your obligations to stay open. All bankers will use debt management ratios to determine if you have enough liquidity to service any new debt taken on when considering you for a loan. Profitability ratios like your profit margin on sales will show your firm’s ability to generate a profit. Running any business through this pandemic is going to get tougher. Understanding and using your company financial records will become more important to help you survive as you move forward.
