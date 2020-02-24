Dear M & M: If I had one question to ask about my business to become more profitable, what would it be? Jack
Dear Jack: Very rarely is there a silver bullet answer to anything. In this case, let’s look at some low-hanging fruit.
The first question I’d ask myself is, what are some of the things you are doing right now in your business that are losing you money? In every business, resources are scarce. Sometimes it might be easier to just stop doing something rather than creating a new source of revenue or income to offset negative profitability.
Look at your profit and loss statements. Separate costs of goods sold and net profit by category. Ask yourself, ‘If I stop doing this, how will it affect me?’ Many times, things that we feel are tied together really aren’t.
Who are your most valuable customers and who are the most costly? What would the true costs be to stop doing something?
Steve Martin said it best: “I love money. I love everything about it. I bought some pretty good stuff. Got me a $300 pair of socks. Got a fur sink. An electric dog polisher. A gasoline-powered turtleneck sweater. And, of course, I bought some dumb stuff, too.”
Find out what you are spending money on in your business unnecessarily that is causing you to lose money, then stop doing it. After you have taken care of that, start looking at what you are spending money on right now that is necessary, but that you could get cheaper. This could be from your current credit card processing fees to your current lease. There are two sides to a balance sheet. Spend some more time on the expense side and see where you can make some cuts.
