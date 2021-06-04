Dear M & M: I have heard something about the 4 P’s in Marketing. Can you explain it to me? -George
Dear George: “Neil Borden popularized the idea of the marketing mix and the concepts that would later be known primarily as the four Ps — in the 1950s. Borden was an advertising professor at Harvard University. His 1964 article titled "The Concept of the Marketing Mix" demonstrated the ways that companies could use advertising tactics to engage their consumers. Decades later, the concepts that Borden popularized are still being used by companies to advertise their goods and services." - (Source: Investopedia)
The 4 P’s in Marketing are; Product, Price, Place and Promotion. Over the last several years consumers have changed perceptions and expectations in each category. In addition, new categories from Packaging to People have been added.
Product is all about what you are selling from services to a tangible object. Product now includes quality, design, technology and other services related and a consumer’s ability to obtain.
Price now has a lot more attached to it than just what was paid. Methods of payment from cryptocurrency to barter are some new and old considerations a business owner has to make to remain relevant. Social capital and other emotional advancements or sacrifice for those seeking a better outcome or other argued costs from clean technologies to saving a culture or endangered plant or animal are now choices one has to make in controlling cost to sell at a given price.
The whole concept of Place now includes distribution channels around the world through e-commerce. One should think of a global economy and expanding geographic selling boundaries across the planet.
Finally, Promotion is still all about what you will do to create awareness to sell your products or services. From logo identity to public relations blending your corporate cultures are all part of any promotional strategy to sell more stuff.
It is now time to add another P to the 4p”s Marketing Mix called Purpose. Lately, Purpose is attracting attention. This ties nicely into Simon Sinek’s “Why” theory. We all know what we sell and how we do it. People will buy if they believe in your “Why” or Purpose.
Today, people will buy from you because they like what you do and also believe in your Purpose. Certain consumers want to support a just Purpose. Marketing why you are doing what you are doing will attract others to support your cause or purpose if they believe in it and agree.
In summary, one might say Promoting the right Product at the correct Price in the right Place for a Purpose that others believe in and support would be a terrific marketing approach.