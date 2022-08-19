Purchase Access

Dear M & M: Are there any trends you see affecting businesses through the rest of the year and into 2024? – Dave

Dear Dave: The Pandemic has changed the whole game drastically. A huge trend now more relevant than ever is surfacing more than ever. Do you serve a meaningful purpose? I don’t mean returning profits to the shareholders. Your purpose should define why the organization exists. This purpose is different from your mission and vision. It’s striving for something better.

