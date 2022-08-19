Dear M & M: Are there any trends you see affecting businesses through the rest of the year and into 2024? – Dave
Dear Dave: The Pandemic has changed the whole game drastically. A huge trend now more relevant than ever is surfacing more than ever. Do you serve a meaningful purpose? I don’t mean returning profits to the shareholders. Your purpose should define why the organization exists. This purpose is different from your mission and vision. It’s striving for something better.
It could be a better mousetrap, a better process to do something or maybe even changing the world to make it a better place. What is really important to your company? In Alex Edmans book “Grow the Pie: How Great Companies Deliver Both Purpose and Profit,” he explains the value a company creates as a pie.
A responsible company splits the pie fairly between shareholder profits and all stakeholder interests. Maybe by paying higher wages to workers, money to charity or combating climate changes. Focus on growing the pie and how you will give more to society through problem finding, creating a product or service that customers haven’t even asked for yet, but end up finding value in what you discovered.
The best way to grow the pie is to actively innovate at every step along the way. Seriously, you spend a lot of time in your business. Can you innovate and come up with a meaningful purpose?