Dear M&M: I just received the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). What are the eligible things I can spend the money on? – Deb
Dear Deb: One has to keep in mind. The purpose of the fund is to compensate businesses that suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You should also keep in mind before you spend any of the funds received, is this a normal operating expense for my business? What are your businesses normal monthly expenses?
Most organizations normally have monthly expenses similar to the following; utility bills, wages, replacement of inventory sold, replacement of office supplies used, outside services from accounting to trash removal, monthly payments to a lender on any equipment you might have financed, monthly lease payments, insurance, etc.
Sometimes it is best to take a look at how (EIDL) can’t be used. There are some ways that you clearly cannot use disaster loan proceeds and these are included under the section that includes ineligible use of proceeds: “EIDL proceeds may not be used for: payment of any dividends or bonuses; disbursements to owners, partners, officers, directors, or stockholders, except when directly related to performance of services for the benefit of the applicant; repayment of stockholder/principal loans, except when the funds were injected on an interim basis as a result of the disaster and non-repayment would cause undue hardship to the stockholder/principal; expansion of facilities or acquisition of fixed assets; repair or replacement of physical damages; refinancing long term debt; paying down (including regular installment payments) or paying off loans provided, or owned by another Federal agency, relocation, purchase of new equipment all are not eligible expenses.”
Source: SBA.gov
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.