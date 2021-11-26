Dear M&M: What are some of the biggest challenges small businesses will face in 2022? - Greg
Dear Greg: As each business is different and will encounter problems based on several internal factors unique to themselves, here are some of the concerns most businesses need to consider. At the top of the list is an uncertain future. This can come from disrupting technologies to new competition in your market to another pandemic.
Stop and look at your industry and see if anything in your marketplace is changing. Is there a better way to do what you are doing?
Another area called access to capital is always problematic for most small businesses in normal times. Imagine going into 2022 how things will change.
The tightening of the supply of capital from lines of credit to business loans will be an issue. As we move forward it seems congress does not have an appetite for more programs like Payroll Protection Programs, Economic Injury Loans and Restaurant Recovery Programs. As more business default, lenders will be more cautious as to who they loan money to.
Another area to consider is continued shortages in supply chains. Having alternative and substitute products in place will assist in mitigating the risks of not being able to do business because you are missing something in your product line due to your supplier not being able to get it to you.
Qualified labor shortages, transportation problems and increasing prices on everything you buy will compound challenges you will face. The important thing to do is to take some time and evaluate your business to try to forecast problem areas you might encounter and develop an alternative plan of action to deal with any challenges you see as soon as you can.
Don’t wait until the problem becomes a problem. It might be too late. Get that plan B in place today.