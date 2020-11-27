Dear M &M: COVID-19 has caused many changes in my store front business. Seems like I am responding daily to interruptions from it. Any ideas on what changes will be permanent? Will consumers continue the shift to online purchasing when this is all over? – Jane
Dear Jane: One has to look at what will it take to get consumer confidence back to want to shop in a store front location again. It’s all about adding value to the shopping experience. According to Euromonitor International, 73% of the global retailers believe this shift to online shopping will continue.
The study also showed that 56% of all global retailers are looking for additional digital channels to sell through. Sales online are expected to grow $1.5 trillion globally through online selling in the next couple of years. Not many see this trend of online shopping going away.
Here are some tips to enable you to engage taking advantage of what is already taking place with some retailers with store front locations. I really like this idea used by some progressive retailers right now. How about connecting your online shoppers through video chats with existing employees in the store on the sales floor? This might be a great way to increase customer satisfaction.
Another thought, instant delivery. We all know delivery is important. Do you have the means to deliver the same day within minutes using inventory on hand and staff already at work ready to go? Livestreaming instore store specials and discounts throughout the day taking place right now.
Show them the products and what deals you have going on right now. Let people know you are open for business right now. You can do a video chat with a sales person to take the order over their cell phone, have curbside pickup or same day delivery.
Retail space and design are another great place to position yourself. We all have used a tele doctor recently. How about a tele “expert” from the plumber to the insurance agent. Once again position yourself to be different. Add value. Give them a compelling reason to do business with you. A human connection will be greater than ever. Personalize this. Let them know you care.
These permanent shifts can be a growth opportunity you should embrace and focus on delivering. Remember, you take care of any problems, you care, you deliver what you promise and you always do more than what anyone expects, every time.