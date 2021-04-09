Dear M & M: Recently, I was directed to go to SAM to submit my company information to submit a grant that was being awarded by the federal government. What is SAM and how do I do this? – Bill
Dear Bill: SAM stands for “System Awards Management”. System Award Management (SAM) is an official website of the U.S. government. There is no cost to use SAM. You can use this site for no cost to you to do business with the U.S. government. Some general tips on registration to do business with the federal government and registering in SAM are listed next.
Rule number one: make certain you are on https://www.sam.gov page to register. This is free. Make sure you are on the official government website. There should be no fees to do this. You must have a Dun and Bradstreet DUNS number to register in the system. This is also free. Go to http://federalgov.dnb.com/webform to get a free DUNS number for your business.
Gather banking information, taxpayer identification number, sales information and point of contact information like phone number, email address, and business address. The next step would be to gather information on your company and classify business activities using North American Industry Classification Codes (NAICS).
One can go to US Census Bureau NAICS website to obtain your industry classification numbers. Creating an account with your general business information to include bank routing numbers are part of the process to register in SAM to begin doing business with the Federal government.
Cochise College’s SBDC has a department that assists people in registration with SAM. Please connect if you are having any problems.
BEWARE: Because SAM.gov is a federal (public) database, once you begin the registration process, you may become the target of online marketing campaigns. Small contractors report being flooded with official sounding emails, texts, phone calls and even faxes that are part of sophisticated marketing campaigns designed to entice them to sign up for services (for hefty fees) that they may not want or need.
Source: PTAC AZ