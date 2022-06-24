Dear M & M: What is GDP? I keep hearing a lot about it lately. John
Dear John: Gross Domestic Product measures the monetary value of final goods and services produced by a country. Not all activity is counted. Unpaid work is not counted. Black-market activity, work by volunteers, unpaid household work are some examples of uncounted productivity. It is just too hard to track accurately.
They always give the example that if a baker baked a loaf of bread and sold it to a consumer it would be counted, but if the baker ate the loaf it would not be counted. The ingredients he bought would be counted.
GDP is important because it shows if a country’s economy is growing or shrinking. It all works together. In a growing economy factories hire more workers. That puts more money in more people’s pockets to buy more stuff. When GDPis in decline employment declines, so there is less money in consumers’ pockets to buy stuff.
Some critics say GDP doesn’t measure the happiness of a country. More factories, more pollution, more work and less leisure time. Life expectancy, literacy, school enrollment are some of the indicators’ not measured in GDP. The Genuine Progress Indicator and Gross National Happiness are other things people measure to show how well a country is doing. Statista usually ranks Finland, Denmark and Sweden as the top three happiest counties.
The United States is about No. 20 on that list. The Worldometer ranks the United States as having the highest GDP. China ranks second with Japan ranking third.
Source: Tim Callen, assistant director in the IMF’s External Relations Department.