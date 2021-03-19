Dear M & M: What is the biggest mistake a small business owner will make during the pandemic? – John
Dear John: Not applying for the programs you might be eligible for might be one of the biggest mistakes made during this time. Many small business owners are not aware they qualify or don’t understand what they need to do to apply. In many cases, they don’t have the proper accounting to show they are eligible. March 31, 2021 is the last day to apply for a round two Payroll Protection Program (PPP) Loan. Right now, December 31, 2021 or until current funding runs out the current Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) will expire.
This article is being written just as the 1.9 Trillion recovery package passed the Senate and House and has just been signed by the President. No one knows if there will be any new programs or if any similar programs will be extended. Businesses that applied for and were eligible for the (PPP) loan that spent the money on allowable expenses in the correct portion on (payroll, rent, utilities and mortgage interest) were given 2.5 months of their payroll forgiven.
If you had an average monthly payroll of $40,000 you were given $100,000 as a loan through the (PPP) program. If you spent that money according to the guidelines, that loan was forgiven. Again: You just got $100,000 in a (PPP) loan, you spent that money on allowable expenses proportionally, the loan was forgiven. That would have been 2.5 months’ worth of your payroll. Payroll is probably your biggest monthly expense and it was forgiven. With round one and round two (PPP) that would have been five months almost half of the years’ company’s payroll forgiven. Let’s say you made a mistake and a portion wasn’t forgiven it converted to a five-year term loan at one percent. That’s pretty cheap money.
If you missed round one or round two (PPP), not looking at the (EIDL) might be mistake number two. Once again (EIDL) is a loan. Interest rates are 3.75 percent (2.6 percent for non-profits) the length for repayment can go as long as thirty years with no prepayment penalties. You don’t even start making any payments until one year from the date you are funded or the money hits your bank account. Remember the (EIDL) will expire December 31, 2021 or until the money runs out. Connect with Cochise College’s SBDC or the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation if you have questions or need additional help.