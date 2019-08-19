Dear M & M: What are some of the most common customer complaints about? — Jack
Dear Jack: Understanding what people are complaining about is a great way to see what they don’t want, to ensure you don’t repeat what people don’t like.
There are many lists and studies out there on this topic. Here are a few complaint areas that keep coming to the top. They are not in any sequential order of worse to least. Think of it as some of the things you shouldn’t do.
Probably rising to the top almost every time is poor customer service. Unlike the old days, customers don’t have to be loyal to any one business: they’ll just Google your competitors. According to a customer service survey by American Express, more than a third of customers said they immediately consider switching companies after a single negative experience.
What is poor customer service? Is it keeping people waiting unnecessarily, not paying attention to their needs or could it be your attitude or how you made them feel? We all know what great customer service is. Just as we all know how we felt when the service was pretty bad or non-existent. Did a bad customer service experience make you not want to go back?
Great businesses help people solve problems. Is your business creating more problems than you are solving? Are you not willing to or even caring to help solve their problem, even if you are the one that created the problem (charging more than what they thought they were supposed to pay, no service after the sale, selling inferior products that broke when they got it home)?
A willingness to listen goes a long way in solving any problem. Have you given your customers a place to go to if they have a problem? Are people available to make a decision to solve a complaint? Keeping issues unresolved serves no one.
“We’re all working together; that’s the secret.” “There is only one boss. The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.” — Sam Walton (Founder of Wal-Mart)
