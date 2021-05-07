Dear M&M: What documentation do I need to apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund? – Dan
Dear Dan: A big key to qualifying for any of these programs is to have your business taxes done for 2019 and 2020. The Restaurant Recovery Act application is requiring to submit the following documentation or you can not complete the application until it is downloaded.
Some of the documentation required to complete the application: Verification for Tax Information: IRS Form 4506-T, completed and signed by Applicant. Completion of this form digitally on the SBA platform will satisfy this requirement. Gross Receipts Documentation: Any of the following documents demonstrating gross receipts and, if applicable, eligible expenses, business tax returns (IRS Form 1120 or IRS 1120-S), IRS Forms 1040 Schedule C; IRS Forms 1040 Schedule F, for a partnership: partnership’s IRS Form 1065 (including K-1s), bank statements, externally or internally prepared financial statements such as Income Statements or Profit and Loss Statements, point of sale report(s), including IRS Form 1099-K.
As you progress through the application once documentation requested is downloaded you can move forward through the application. At the end they will calculate based off your EIN number any Payroll Protection Program (PPP) money you received and subtract it from the amount of loss incurred from COVID-19.
Generally, if sales were less in 2020 than what they were in 2019 minus any (PPP) money already received you might be eligible for a grant that does not have to be paid back to help compensate for losses in your restaurant, beverage or food enterprise. Please check eligibility requirements, allowable expenditures or use of the fund’s requirements.
Source: SBA.gov