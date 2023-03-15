Dear M & M: I am having a lot of trouble coming up with a name for my business. Any thoughts? — Donna

Dear Donna: Remember coming up with a name is one of the first steps to starting any business. The first question on any license or form is what is your business name. The worst name you can pick is one someone already has.

