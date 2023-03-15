Dear M & M: I am having a lot of trouble coming up with a name for my business. Any thoughts? — Donna
Dear Donna: Remember coming up with a name is one of the first steps to starting any business. The first question on any license or form is what is your business name. The worst name you can pick is one someone already has.
Take a look at your existing business name. Are you still doing what you did 20 years ago? Is your current name relevant to what you are doing today? Search Google Images, any Domain Name Provider, Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS), Arizona Secretary of State Trade Name Database are just a few places to go. Online there are many business name generators you can use. Remember Google is your buddy, search “business name generators.”
Kriss Keller’s “Golden Rules for Naming a Business” lists some very good ideas on what to do; 1. Make it Easy to Pronounce and Remember, 2. Avoid Unusual Spellings, 3. Make it Unforgettable and Unique, 4. Keep It Simple, 5. Not Too Descriptive, 6. Avoid Trends, 7. Avoid Abbreviations 8. Conduct a Business Name Search. Time for a party, invite your friends, have an online contest and get some other people’s ideas.
Instead of fighting to get people to remember your name because no one can remember it or understand what you do from a bad name? Time to stop and rethink maybe that cute name no one gets except you is hurting not helping. We all know a bad location can kill your business. How harmful could a bad name be?
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
