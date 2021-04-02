Dear M & M: I am starting a new business, any advice on what I should look into before I start? – Dave
Dear Dave: For every business and every person starting a business there probably is a different answer to this question. As we each individually have different capabilities, every business has different things that need to be in place to make it work.
To add complexity, each market we enter has differing needs, wants and competing forces at varying levels. There is differing and varying degrees of competition in every marketplace. Generally, there is always someone already selling what you are considering to sell and people wanting to enter the market you are already selling in with resources you don’t even know about. Don’t forget the indirect competition. Indirect competition includes replacement or substitute services or products. Future disrupting technologies or sources like the current pandemic can affect your operation. Keeping all that in mind one needs to make certain whatever service or product they are selling, are their enough people ready, willing and able to buy it. In general, besides market research on your competition and conditions in your marketplace are done and there are enough people that are able to buy at a price you can afford to sell it at, you will need to make certain you have explored some of the other areas below. We have all heard LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Does this business have a good location with plenty of parking in a safe spot? Is the price you are paying for the location affordable? Can anyone even find you? Probably, the most important asset your business will have are the employees. You can not afford to hire a bad employee. What are you going to do to attract and keep the good ones? What are your thoughts about professional development and training to have the best people possible? Running a successful business is probably one of the most difficult tasks you will ever take on. Are you willing to put in the work required to be successful? From bad plans to targeting the wrong market to undercapitalization to poor internal management anyone of these areas if not done correctly can sink the ship. Hiring the wrong accountant, taking business advice from the wrong attorney, buying the wrong insurance policy or banking at the wrong place or even accepting credit card processing from the wrong third-party vendor can all lead to not being successful. It’s no wonder fifty percent of all businesses started will go out of business after five years. It gets harder only thirty percent will be around in ten years. Ninety percent close after the founder decides to not do it anymore. Very few businesses survive. The hard work starts with a business plan. Do one. Then sit back and look at it. Would you invest in your idea? Bottom line; are there enough people ready, willing and able to support this idea or business to make enough money to pay you and keep it going?