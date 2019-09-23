Dear M & M: I am wondering about what legal entity my business should be? Can I change it? – Jan
Dear Jan: “Business Dictionary refers to a legal entity as an association, corporation, partnership, trust or individual that has legal standing in the eyes of the law. A legal entity has legal capacity to enter into agreements or contracts, assume obligations, incur debt, sue and be sued, and to be held responsible for its actions.” Source: http://www.businessdictonary.com
Besides choosing a name for your business, deciding on what legal entity you will become is something you have to do to be in business. One can change from one legal entity to another at any time. Remember, each state has its own set of rules to follow and has different departments in the government that oversee it.
Four areas need to be considered when choosing a legal entity: Time, Money, Liability and Tax Considerations.
The first area is time. Each legal entity has its own time to become, operate in and maintain. To become a sole proprietor in Arizona you just declare it. To become a Limited Liability Company (LLC) in Arizona you need to file papers with the Arizona Corporation Commission. Approval, processing and publishing articles can take up to 30 days.
In addition to time, depending on the situation, the costs to become an (LLC) in Arizona cost more than a sole proprietorship. Drafting necessary operating agreements or partnership agreements will incur additional out-of-pocket expenditure.
The third area to look into is legal considerations and liability. Insurances can be purchased to mitigate any risks no matter what legal entity one chooses, but again each legal entity has varying degrees of exposure to your personal liability. Operating agreements and partnership agreements are some tools that one can use to set boundaries or lay down the set of rules an organization will follow.
A fourth area everyone should consider is tax consequences and liabilities. Once again, each legal entity has varying tax implications, is situational and dependent on its own special set of circumstances.
The main thing to remember is to understand time, costs, liability and tax consequences of the legal entity you choose will be for your business. You can change from one legal entity to another. It is strongly advised to get legal help from a qualified attorney familiar with business law, as well as getting advice from a qualified accountant familiar with the tax consequences of each legal entity, depending on your situation.
Keep this in mind: a legal entity is a person or corporation that can enter into a legal contract, and therefore can be sued for failure to comply with the terms of the contract. Source: NASDAQ online.
