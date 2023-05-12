Dear M & M: Any thoughts on top trending businesses to enter? – Joe
Dear Joe: As always research on your market is crucial. If you are selling across the planet, region or locally you need to understand your markets and competitiveness in your area. Can you compete? Recent trends create needs.
How well does your business idea supply products or services that might be in high demand created by a new trend or increase in a new category? Let’s look at some new trends from the aging population to working from home to online sales. Under these new areas what can you do?
Home health care, delivery services, ride sharing, home maintenance, entertainment, healthy eating, estate planning to assist navigating social security or your insurance are just some ideas.
Think about people working from home. What do they or their employers need? Maybe updating the employer/employee handbook with a new set of rules might be beneficial? From equipment to IT support can you provide a service? As online sales continue to rise. Can you even be found on a search engine? Does your website, social media platforms or shopping carts need some work?
Are you the support person to assist the small business with better photos, a call to action, or maybe some content to make it easier for people to navigate. Look ahead. What do people need? Can you supply it?
I met a person last week that just finished certification to become an artificial intelligence facilitator. I got it. How about creating a blockchain map for local businesses?
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
