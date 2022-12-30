Dear M & M: When do I need to file for an extension for my business taxes for 2022? - Joe

Dear Joe: Remember, even if you file an extension to file your taxes you still have to pay the taxes you owe by the initial deadline. You are just asking for an extension to file not an extension to pay. According to the IRS, the business tax deadline for federal tax returns for sole proprietorships and C corporations is April 17, 2023, but the deadline is March 15, 2023 for partnerships, multimember LLC and S corporations.

