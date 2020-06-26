Dear M & M: I am confused what are some key differences between the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)? — Betty
Dear Betty: The main differences are in regards to use of funds. The (PPP) was designed to protect payroll or keep people working. The (EIDL) is to compensate for the injury suffered from the shut down or economic disaster that occurred to businesses because of the Covid-19 disaster. Therefore, the use of the (PPP) monies is payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
The use of the (EIDL) loan is working capital, inventory, equipment purchases, real estate payments and other operating costs. The (PPP) application had to go through an approved SBA lender or non-bank approved entity to process an application. The (EIDL) was a direct application to the US Disaster Loan Department with a direct loan from the US Treasury.
The (PPP) has an automatic deferral of any payments for six months and the (EIDL) has a deferral of payments for twelve months’ before you make any payments to begin payback. Interest rates and terms for the (PPP) is 1%-4% and 2-10 year payback time. Interest rates and terms for the (EIDL) is 3.75% for businesses and 2.75% for non-profits with a 30-year term or payback on all loans with no prepayment penalties for early payback.
The (PPP) has a forgiveness portion if certain conditions are met in bringing back a set percentage of your workforce and paying a certain percentage of the funds on payroll and other eligible expenses. You must go to the place that processed your (PPP) application to provide documentation to apply for the forgiveness portion of the (PPP) program. The (EDIL) is a loan and it is required to be paid back.
One exception to the (EIDL) is if you were given an Emergency Advance ($1,000 per employee) that portion is forgiven. This gets more complicated. If you received a (PPP) and were already forgiven wages paid for with the Emergency Advance the Emergency Advance can be deducted from the (PPP) forgiveness. They do not want to have any double dipping and have wages be forgiven twice, once from a (PPP) and a second time from an (EIDL).
On June 30, 2020 applications for the current (PPP) will no longer be available. If you didn’t get a (PPP), hurry — time is about to expire. The (EIDL) has reopened and you are once again able to apply if you have not done so already. Currently, the (EIDL) is open until funds expire or congress appropriates more money. Currently, the (EIDL) has money available in it to fund loans to eligible applicants.
Generally, the timeframe or eligibility to apply for a disaster loan is nine months from the declaration of the disaster or in this case until December 31, 2020 as long as there is still money in the fund. Available loan amount for the (PPP) is 2.5 months of payroll costs up to a maximum of $10 Million. The (EIDL) loan has a maximum limit of up to $2 million, but was capped at $150,000 per business. It is unknown at this time if congress will pass any further legislation to assist small business once the June 30, 2020 deadline passes on the (PPP).
Watch your emails as you will be notified by the SBA or your lender if you are approved or denied. Pay attention to why you were denied and if you have a reason to dispute the claim contact them.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.