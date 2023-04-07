Dear M & M: How can I be sure I am taking to correct deductions in my business? — Janet
Dear Janet: It is always strongly advised to make certain you are doing everything correctly when it comes to the accounting side of your business. The best way to do that is to get the advice from someone qualified to give it.
I like the advice coming from a Certified Public Accountant. A CPA has met the highest standards in competence and achievement in the accounting profession. There are competent bookkeepers, accountants and enrolled agents out there that are totally capable and can help.
Remember, as the business owner you are ultimately responsible. Publication 535 from the IRS gives some great advice in regards to allowable business deductions for a business. You definitely want to read it.
Establishing a business checking account, depositing all sales and withdrawing only qualified business expenses, will go a long way in helping you get started on the right track. Commingling personal and business will only get you into trouble.
What similar businesses are doing might not necessarily be correct. You are the responsible party. Pointing fingers at what other people are doing won’t hold up. If you are uncertain, make sure you find a qualified person to get advice from. If I am a plumber or hairstylist, I want to concentrate on my profession. Hire a professional person to help you in this area so you can do more plumbing or hairstyling.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
