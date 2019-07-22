Dear M & M: I am considering opening a business. Everyone says location, location, location. Any ideas on choosing the right place? – Jan
Dear Jan: There are many things to consider when choosing the right place or location for your business. Does your business need a location that has high traffic or maybe you are selling online and you do not need traffic?
If I am selling impulse items like ice cream cones, I want to be somewhere a lot of people are walking by. If I am an attorney specializing in labor laws, my clients will find me.
Generally speaking, a high-traffic location will cost more than that off the beaten path behind that main street spot. It is all about that balance of costs between traffic and a less-traveled or less-visual spot.
In addition, every location projects an image. What is that curb appeal? I am certain the high-powered labor law attorney wants a professional-looking building with adequate, convenient parking and does not want a place that is run down, falling apart, and with the closest parking two blocks down the street.
Is your business destination-driven or do you need that impulse buy and traffic to succeed?
Another possible consideration: are you looking to buy or lease? I have heard the saying, "Never put money in a building you do not own." Many times you just can’t find a suitable place to buy. It is pretty hard or almost impossible to buy a storefront location in the food court in any mall. I am pretty certain Wal-Mart isn’t going to sell you space to put a dollar store inside their building.
Make certain you understand all the costs associated with a build-out or getting a store open at a leased spot before you sign any lease. Understand who is paying for what. Most every city will do a free courtesy walk to let you know if anything concerning the building or location is in violation of any safety or building codes. Market research should lead you to answer the question: will the market or geographic area sustain your business?
In the area or sector your business is going, who is your competition and how close are they? What percentage of that population match your customer profile to support your business? How many people can you capture and what will the competition do in reaction to your market entry?
Take a look at what other businesses and services offer nearby. Can you benefit from these neighboring businesses? Can the traffic they generate be beneficial to you? Could their employees become your customers? In the end, are there other shops nearby bringing your targeted audience making it convenient and efficient for them to shop with you?
A last consideration to think about: are there any ordinances or zoning restrictions that could affect your business in any way? You probably don't want a liquor store opening up next to your day-care center.
Source: Entrepreneurial Magazine