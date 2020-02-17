Dear M & M: I am confused. Why do the amounts charged for interest on business loans vary so much from lender to lender? – Jan
Dear Jan: Keep this in mind: Every lender looks at the varying circumstances from the industry looking to borrow (restaurant to veterinary clinic). Some industries carry larger risks for default. Default rates on restaurants are higher than veterinary clinics, for example.
In addition, what the money is needed for also carries varying degrees of risk, reward and resale. One can see the risks and costs to acquire raw land, equipment, buildings or an existing business all vary.
If something goes wrong, what is it going to cost the bank or lender to get their money back? The minute you take delivery on this new piece of equipment, the value depreciates. Still more to add to this equation include understanding your creditworthiness or the borrower’s history of repayment. Collateral commitments or the borrower’s skin in the game are important. The last thing a lender wants is your collateral if the loan defaults. They want you to pay them back.
So, the game starts. How much are you willing to put up to get the loan? A very important consideration is cash flow. How much money will be generated? How much cash is left at the end of the day to make the payment? Does the loan show ability to pay back? One can see with all the moving parts that a lender has to consider many things.
How much a borrower is already leveraged is another important consideration. If things go bad, how many people are standing in line to get their money back? Market conditions or how strong the economy is in the area the money is going to be spent has to be considered as well.
Let’s talk about the lowest possible rate available. Usually, interest rates are keyed off the prime rate. The prime rate is what a bank will charge for a loan to highly qualified individuals or large corporations who have a very low perceived risk of defaulting. Big banks like Wells Fargo, Sun Trust and PNC bank move the prime rate taking into consideration Federal Reserve interest rates.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) tracks the largest 30 banks in the U.S. When 23 of them change their rate, a new prime rate is published. On Feb. 11, the WSJ prime rate was 4.75%.
Each bank can charge whatever they want; they are not locked into borrowing at the prime rate. Many times you hear prime plus two. Meaning: it would be 4.75% + 2% or 6.75%.
In the end, it is all about risk and reward. How much is the bank willing to risk? What reward should they get for the risk they are taking?
And how much are you willing to pay in interest for the risk you are taking in borrowing the money? After all, you are the one who has to pay it. Shop around; the less risk you are asking the lender to take on, the lower your interest rate should be.
