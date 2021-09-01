If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Ask M & M: Is it luck or hard work to be successful in business? – John
Dear John: We have all heard, “It seems the harder I work the luckier I get.” - Source Anonymous. Some people credit this to Thomas Jefferson, but research shows no known work where it was written.
In 1922 Coleman Cox published a collection of work titled “Listen to This” that included a remark about luck. “I am a great believer in luck. The harder I work, the more of it I seem to have.” I like the second quote the best. There are more sayings about luck and hard work. The two words seem to go together well.
Online internet sales have gone from 13% to more than 35% in the United States last year with Amazon getting 65% of all online sales. Is that luck or hard work? A lot of hard work went into positioning Amazon to be so lucky.
Tim Thwaites, the owner of Coda Coffee. says, “You can create your own luck.” Just like gambling, if you play long enough, you will win.
With your own business, you do not have to play with cash necessarily. You can use your own time and energy essentially as "house money" (free money). If you put yourself out there long enough, remain fluid enough for opportunities presented to you and can stay in the game long enough, luck will eventually come your way.
The more skill, intelligence or hard work you can bring to the table, the more "house money" you can play with.”
Wing Lam, the owner of Wahoo’s Fish Taco, says, “Luck is being there when the opportunity shows up.
"We’re not afraid to take chances and hop on trends before they become mainstream. For us, it was aligning with new bands or sports, like snowboarding 30 years ago. Today, Wahoo’s Fish Taco is successful because we’re flexible and make sure whatever we get involved in is better than how we left it.” Source: - Growwire.