Dear M&M: Do I need to carry workers’ compensation for my employees?
– John
Dear John: “Under Arizona law, it is mandatory for employers to secure workers’ compensation insurance for their employees. Workers’ compensation is a ‘no fault’ system in which an injured employee is entitled to receive benefits for an industrial injury, no matter who caused the job-related accident. If an illness or injury is job-related, then the injured worker (also known as a claimant or applicant) receives medical benefits and may receive temporary compensation, if eligibility requirements are met. In some cases, a claimant may also receive permanent compensation benefits, ‘job retraining,’ and supportive medical care. Workers’ compensation is a ‘no fault’ system in which an injured employee is entitled to receive medical and compensation benefits no matter who causes the job-related accident. This means that even if the employee was at fault or partially at fault in causing the industrial injury, he/she will, in most instances, be entitled to benefits under the workers’ compensation system. There are some exceptions, however. For example, an employee is not entitled to workers’ compensation benefits for injuries that are ‘purposely self-inflicted.’ You are still required to carry workman’s compensation insurance even if you only have one employee or if they are part-time workers. Employers are still required to carry workers’ compensation insurance regardless of the number of workers they have, whether those workers are part-time, full-time, minors, aliens, or family members. Workers’ compensation insurance is not required for an independent contractor, or a worker whose employment is both casual and not in the usual business of the employer. Also, workers’ compensation insurance is not required for a domestic servant who works in your home. If help is needed or you have specific questions, you can search for a certified specialist on the State Bar of Arizona’s website at www.azbar.org or by calling the Hotline for Certified Specialists at (602) 340-7300. You can also look in the Yellow Pages of your telephone book under Attorneys or ask friends, family members, co-workers, or colleagues who may have used a lawyer in the past.” Source: The Industrial Commission of Arizona.
