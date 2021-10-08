If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Dear M & M: Any thoughts about this working from home concept? Is it here to stay? – Janice
Dear Janice: Working from home isn’t a new concept, it’s been happening all along. COVID-19 sure put a light on it. I believe not only is it here to stay, but I can easily forecast it will grow.
The results are positive and the benefits are real. Why should a company pay extra costs to heat, cool, insure, lease or buy a building? Why should an employee spend resources and time traveling to and from an office? Why would anyone believe that to perform you have to show up at the office every day?
Going forward, the shift of how it gets done, where it gets done and who gets it done are ever changing. With technology at our fingertips the society has moved more to a global perspective.
Nothing will ever be the same. There is a huge opportunity for people and companies that engage in this remote workforce. Let’s use the money saved on going to a building to pay your workforce more. Let’s use the time saved from driving to and from on giving people that are productive more time off.
I believe if it is used correctly, retention and engagement with the best people will increase exponentially. This creates a huge opportunity to create a workforce that can out-compete anyone just because their employees are happy and wanting to take on more.
Knowing they are compensated more if they produce more and that it’s OK to do this in your pajamas in the comfort of your own home will pay benefits.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.