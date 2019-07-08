Dear M & M: Why and how can I use YouTube for my business? — Bell
Dear Bell: Since its launch in 2005, YouTube has become a go to place for people to watch a video on almost anything from launching a rocket to changing the inner workings of your toilet. Aspiring artists check out the music streaming platform YouTube Music. Currently, YouTube has more than 30 million daily visitors. Nearly 500 hours of video are uploaded every minute, with more than 2,400 channels that reach in excess of 1 million subscribers. The platform was purchased by Google in 2016 and currently ranks No. 2 for global and domestic web traffic, according to Alexa. Marketing is moving toward video over other types of traditional content. Why would you want to read about it, when you could just go and watch it? What a great way to let people know about your business and you with you talking about it for a few minutes. Your solution is very easy. Go to YouTube and watch step by step videos on how you can use video for business. Search, “How to use YouTube for Business.” You will see thousands of people giving you plenty of ideas with step-by-step instructions. Make sure you check out livestream. You can stop, pause and restart every video. If you don’t like the content go to another one. You will see many ideas with differing perspectives. Remember, it doesn’t have to be perfect. The main point is to just do it. You will get better over time.
