Dear M & M: How do I make decisions on pricing my products and services? — Dan

Dear Dan: Determining what you will be charging your customers is a very important part of every business. Obviously, we need to make money at the end of the day. There is a fine line in pricing so we can maximize earnings to cover expenses and not discourage consumers from making a purchase because they might feel we are overpricing our products and services.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?