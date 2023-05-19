Dear M & M: How do I make decisions on pricing my products and services? — Dan
Dear Dan: Determining what you will be charging your customers is a very important part of every business. Obviously, we need to make money at the end of the day. There is a fine line in pricing so we can maximize earnings to cover expenses and not discourage consumers from making a purchase because they might feel we are overpricing our products and services.
Market demands, competitors and production costs are primary considerations. Here are some basic pricing strategies one should understand.
The first is dynamic pricing. In dynamic pricing the price you charge is based on current market conditions. Prices are lowered or increased depending on needs and your costs in your direct selling area.
The second pricing is called cost-based pricing. Price is set at a fixed percentage based on cost to produce or costs to deliver your product or service.
Value-based pricing, another consideration, is simply what the value is perceived by the buyer and what are they willing to pay. Many companies base their price on what their competitors are charging. You can either try and be the lowest price or choose to be the highest price in your market. If you choose to set your pricing to be the highest, be prepared to offer more than what your competitors are offering from service before, during and after the sale, from free setup and delivery to warranty to other customizable services others are not providing.
Remember, you must align your pricing strategies to your company and what your customers are willing to pay. Find a strategy that fits market conditions and maximize profits to keep you in the game. Take a look at what your pricing strategy is and make adjustments accordingly.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
