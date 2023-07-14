SIERRA VISTA — Forget about throwing a rack of ribs or pulled pork on the grill and hoping it’ll turn out better than it did last time, and no one will grimace after the chicken thighs taste burnt and rubbery.
Instead, head to 4235 State Route 90, where the eye catching, brick-red 40-foot trailer with the cartoon pig logo and the 8,400-square-inch, 3,000-pound smoker that can roast 45 briskets in one pop is parked outside Brady McManus’ Bam Bam BBQ takeout joint, and the line of customers is probably 20-deep.
The just-retired U.S. Army major can cook, smoke, roast and barbecue with such flair and flavor (don’t bother asking him how he does it; except for a smile, you won’t get a peep out of him) that chances are you’ll never try barbecuing in the back yard again.
McManus knows how to spoil you real good with his smoked ribs, chicken, pulled pork, brisket and brats.
And then there’s his smoked cheesecake.
Along with his homemade side orders, he and three kids who work alongside him have been killing it seven days per week for breakfast and dinners since he opened in April.
Not bad for a guy who didn’t know what a brisket was, or that you could put a rack of ribs on a grill until he tasted his first real barbecue when stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, 20 years ago.
“It’s been going really, really well,” said McManus, who served 23½ years in the Army, including a stint as a Blackhawk crew chief when he first enlisted. “I guess watching five million hours of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘Top Chef’ have paid off. Actually, it’s been insane since the day I opened.”
Indeed it has.
It’s been a bouncy, up-and-down ride since McManus rolled out his bright red food trailer in March, hoping to make a go of it as a top-tier food truck and catering business in Cochise County.
“The original plan was to always open a restaurant as a commissary for the food truck,” he said. “I was only given a temporary food license and could only operate at permitted events.”
He dropped anchor at the Plaza Vista Mall on SR 92 where the C-A-L Ranch Store is located and just started to find his groove when he got hit with a cease-and-desist order from the mall owner.
“We were doing $1,000-$1,500 a day, we’re just starting to roll, and people were coming left and right,” he said. “It was a big setback.”
He says he could have fought it, or worked something out with the owner, but he didn’t want to get entangled in a legal mess. It was time to find plan B.
Thanks to a loyal following — partly from a video he made of his food trailer that topped 3,700 followers — people offered him various locations where he could set up shop.
Instead, McManus began looking around for a brick-and-mortar restaurant. When he came across a vacant shop in a tiny strip mall by Rookies sport grill, he took one look at the traffic zipping across SR 92. It quickly got his attention.
“Sometimes there were 30 to 60 cars per minute,” he said. “It was dumb not to open there.”
After bringing the building up to code, McManus had to settle on a takeout only eatery since one section of the shop had no power, something he plans to fix by the end of the year when he’ll open a sit-down restaurant with an occupancy for 20 due to country septic tank restrictions.
Initially opened only on weekends, McManus had line-out-the-door crowds 20 to 30 deep waiting to sink their teeth into what was coming out his smoker. He figured it was time to roll the dice, open seven days and see if customers showed up.
They came in droves.
“No one’s really had anything like this,” he said. “First of all, we’re using 1855 USDA prime beef, the creme de la creme of restaurant beef. It’s the absolute best there is. We prep it in the evening, and it cooks all night. It’s incredible.”
Cooking is hardly a hobby farm for McManus. He started line-cooking in restaurants at 14, took on a full evening shift at 16 and fell in love with barbecuing at 20. He’s going through close to 900 pounds of briskets, 300 pounds of pork, 100 racks ribs and 80 pounds of chicken that comes in fresh three times each week. He’s also kept the menu simple.
“I’d rather do one thing perfectly than 30 things just OK,” he said. “I love every second of what I’m doing. This is my ‘Happy Gilmore’ place.”
Last month, McManus decided to roll out breakfast, serving just one item: Freshly-baked biscuits and gravy for $5. It’s been like a gold rush at the place ever since.
“We’ve never not sold out,” said McManus, who starts at 3:30 a.m. making 100 biscuits. “I have some customers eating three meals a day here, and we just catered a wedding that ordered biscuits and gravy for 100 guests. I guess they really like this place.”
They’re not the only ones. In this year’s Herald/Review Best Of contest, McManus learned Bam Bam was named a top-three finisher in five different restaurant categories.
McManus has bigger plans for Bam Bam. He has his eye on opening another restaurant on Sierra Vista’s West End, hopefully by the end of the year.
“I always knew I wanted to do a barbecue restaurant more than anything,” said. “And from the way things are going, it looks like a lot of people wanted one here also.”