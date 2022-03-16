Turns out it really is all in the wrist action.
It's the only way to create excellent-looking rosettes out of buttercream.
"You're going to hold your bag; you're going to be touching the surface," Janis Haji-Sizer said. She's a pastry chef and owner of My Homemaker's Haven, Custom Cakes and Candies.
"Your knuckles, I need you to turn them. If you're right-handed you're going to turn those knuckles to 9 o'clock. Then you're going to start squeezing and rotate your hand to where those knuckles are at 12 o'clock. You're just doing a quarter turn while you're squeezing. Once your knuckles get to 12 o'clock, stop squeezing and pull away.
"You're not drawing! You are rotating your wrist."
To learn to be an excellent cake (or cookie or cupcake) decorator you have to start with the basics, and one place to get those basics is My Homemaker's Haven, where Haji-Sizer teaches Buttercream 101. On a recent Sunday afternoon, eight students of all ages and sexes learned the foundations of beautiful and tasty pastry decoration.
Haji-Sizer begins with the most basic, most fundamental thing to learn: the buttercream itself. Everyone in class receives the recipe and on the back are little patterns of the shapes that will be practiced in class. One of the first things you realize when taking this class is frosting is not just slapping a bit of a butter and sugar mixture on a cake. There's technique involved.
Because Sierra Vista is considered high altitude and the temperature is often very hot, Haji-Sizer has developed her recipe to accommodate those conditions so the frosting holds its place on the cake and does not melt. In this class the flavor of the frosting is vanilla but Haji-Sizer discusses where to get, and how to include, other flavors, such as chocolate or rum or even mango. As Haji-Sizer mixes the frosting, she gives tips on mixing well, but not just any tips. She gives tips that cooks with decades of experience need to hear. It comes from her own decades of baking experience, which began as a stress reliever when she was deployed with the military. She has a mantra that anyone would do well to remember.
"Patience pays off," she said. It takes a good half hour of slow mixing to create a tasty, smooth frosting.
Once the frosting is mixed, it's time to put it into a pastry bag. But wait. You have to prepare the bag for the frosting tip, a small, metal gadget that slips into the bag and determines the shape of the frosting. Then you fill the bag with frosting. That sounds easy, right? If you know the technique, it is.
"Hand in cupped position, your thumb is your battle buddy," Haji-Sizer said.
After that, it's practice time. Don't expect to leave class without a lot of white cream on your hands, face and clothes.
"Let's get dirty on our terms," Haji-Sizer said. "If you didn't know, this is a messy job. Prepare to get sticky."
Then it's on to making stars, shell borders and, finally, rosettes, which after trying a few, actually look like the rosettes we've seen on cakes at the grocery store. That's when it gets fun.
"I'm having fun," Drew Greene said. She also enjoyed last December's chocolate class.
"It's super-helpful," Josh McDade said. "I'm doing 10 times better already."
"You get 10 husband points for that," Haji-Sizer said.
This is a 101 class but Haji-Sizer has a number of other classes which she teaches at her Fry Boulevard location. Beginning in April there will be classes on piped icing flowers and realistic fondant flowers. You might also be interested in next level of cookie decorating or extreme cake pops and truffles. After that round of classes is completed, Haji-Sizer offers the beginning stuff again. This summer, she said, she will offer classes in the Lambeth method. It's a kind of elaborate frosting lacework that you might find on wedding cakes and are way too beautiful to eat, but you eat it anyway.
Classes are scheduled for Sunday afternoons, and the showroom is open and spacious so there's plenty of room to work. Many of the students in this class came with friends and Haji-Sizer keeps things relaxed enough so that there is also room to visit.
By the end of the class, students took home a couple of unused pastry bags, some frosting in a bag, the tip they used, a coupler for other tips and a lot of useful knowledge. Still, Haji-Sizer issued a warning at the end of the class.
"If you come to the cupcake or cake classes, then be prepared to leave with cake or cupcakes, and be prepared to ply them on your friends," she said. "It's just going to keep happening."
For information about the classes, visit https://www.myhomemakershaven.com/