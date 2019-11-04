Big Momma’s food truck may be fairly new to Sierra Vista’s event scene, but Beverly Castro’s menu selections are becoming a local favorite when it comes to mobile food options.
Castro sold a successful insurance business — Insurance Masters — to follow her passion for cooking and launched Big Momma’s in June.
In the four months her food truck has been in operation, Beverly and her 15-year-old daughter, Gracie, have worked together at a number of venues, to include Art in the Park, Fun Fest and the annual Halloween festival at the Whetstone Fire Station.
“I started doing this because Gracie plays Ponytail Softball for Sierra Vista and I was asked to cook for the food truck at the softball games,” Castro said. “I cooked burritos and nachos for the state tournament in Sierra Vista, and they went over so well, I was asked to do other events for Ponytail.”
After seeing how much people liked her cooking, Castro decided to start her own food truck and rolled out with Big Momma’s. She found a used ice cream truck, had it converted to a food truck, designed the logo and decided on the truck’s colors. She even came up with its “Never Trust a Skinny Cook” motto.
Gacie, who says she enjoys working with her mom, takes orders and handles the money while Beverly stays busy serving up the food.
“My mom and I have developed a special bond doing this,” Gracie said. “It’s different than a typical mother-daughter bond. We’ve always been really close, but I think working together like this has caused us to grow even closer.”
The truck features Mexican-themed food items that have been passed down from Beverly’s grandmother.
“These are my grandma’s Colorado-Mexican food recipes and they’ve been very popular wherever we go,” Beverly said. “Operating a food truck is a lot more work than I ever imagined, but when you see people enjoying the food you grew up on, it’s very rewarding.”
Food preparation and cooking is done out of the Chuck Wagon restaurant kitchen in Hereford.
“The state requires we do most of our food prep and cooking in a certified commercial kitchen, and the Chuck Wagon has been so supportive of my business,” Beverly said. “They’ve been gracious about allowing me to use their kitchen.”
Along with events, Castro also does home deliveries and makes stops at businesses with breakfast, lunch or dinner options, depending on the day of the week. She requests at least a day’s notice by contacting her through Facebook at @BigMommasFoodTruck, or by phone 520-234-7777.
“I work at JR’s at the Cochise Health and Racquet Club from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on random weekends,” she said. “I’ve made so many friends and repeat customers there.”
While pleased with how her new business endeavor is doing, Castro says she credits her father and close friends for helping her through those “What did I get myself into?” moments.
“I want to give a big shout out to my dad. He helps me with the truck’s maintenance and offers encouragement and general business advice when I start feeling overwhelmed,” she said. “And I have close friends who help me with the truck at different events when Gracie isn’t available.”