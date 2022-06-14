SIERRA VISTA — One month into a business she just purchased, Maria DeSoto isn't missing a beat when it comes to cooking up and peddling what she sincerely believes are some of the most nutritious dog treats your pet has ever sunk his teeth into.
Though De Soto's Blue Collar Dog Company is not quite a doggie deli (at least, not yet), the 27-year-old entrepreneur from Hereford is barking up all the right tree in getting her products out to customers as effectively as a top-tier business executive backed with a well-heeled marketing plan.
A former professional dog trainer who has worked with canine behavioral issues and hundreds of clients for more than seven years, DeSoto knows that not all dog treats are created equal. She doesn't make ordinary doggie delicacies with fillers like soy or corn, or nutritionally-empty ingredients like BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole) and BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene).
She firmly believes our pets deserve the absolute best when it comes to their health and what they put into their bodies.
Whether it's her homespun, chewy beef jerky or an assortment of nutritionally-sound, dog-tasty snacks like beef liver protein balls, peanut butter rounds and chamomile bedside treats, DeSoto — who sells her Blue Collar Dog goodies along with homemade toys at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market on Thursday and in The Mall at Sierra Vista on Saturday — will also fill you in to what you're purchasing.
Perhaps that's why her booths are busy and often backed up with lines of customers despite being in business for a little more than a month. She's truthful, knows what she's talking about and wants you to know there are better options when it comes to treats for our beloved dogs.
“The base of the dog treats I bake is farm-fresh eggs and whole wheat flour, which has more nutritional value than ordinary white flour,” said DeSoto. “They have no preservatives, no fillers, and they’re always baked fresh each week with quality ingredients so dogs are getting the purest products possible instead of boxes sitting on pallets in warehouses or on store shelves for months.”
She buys all her ingredients locally, and if her dog cookies don’t look good or aren't up to her standards, they get tossed.
“In my honest professional opinion, if you give your dog quality food and treats, I believe you’ll get five more years of life out of them,” she said.
DeSoto isn't alone when it comes to wholesome, nutritious treats we feed our pets. Across the country, thousands of small, home-based, canine gourmet snack businesses have sprouted up to offer healthy alternatives of dog treats.
Woof Whiskers, a U.S. company that analyzes dog food to help dog owners make smarter decisions for their pets with a scientific, fact-based approach, scrutinizes ingredient lists to see what a dog food contains to determine the quality. Because of a great deal of fillers added to dog food and treats, the company says that can be hard on some breeds’ digestive systems, especially when wheat gluten is involved which can make them gassy and uncomfortable.
Some, it maintains, are nutritionally empty, or even harmful, especially food dyes like Blue 2 and Red 40, many of which can cause allergic reactions in some humans, as well as pets. It also says rendered fat, if consumed too regularly or in high quantities, isn’t good for a dog’s cardiovascular system if consumed too regularly or in high quantities.
Additionally, DeSoto makes braided dog chew toys, washable fleece grazing mats — which stimulate a challenge for a dog to hunt or forage for its kibble in a sea of colored felt as an alternative to plastic feeding bowls — and other interactive dog toys that sell at a rapid clip.
"Our pets love tasks, and we don't challenge them enough, especially when it comes to eating," she said.
When DeSoto and her husband moved to Hereford, the last thing she was looking for was a business to buy. She met a neighbor who had been making and selling dog treats for three years at the farmer’s market, and it was almost like she walked into a dream.
“It was everything I wanted to do,” she said. “As a dog trainer who believes in feeding pets the best food possible, it was a perfect match for me.”
DeSoto has been incredibly busy since she hit the ground running with the business, and she already has regular repeat customers with several even placing special orders.
“I have a product people are willing to come back each week for,” she said. “Some are telling me their dogs won’t eat any other treat but the ones I bake.”
She’s also been happily surprised with Blue Dog Collar’s initial success.
“I came into this with no expectations,” she said. “I knew how to run a large business and have good customer service skills. So it’s great to see such a positive response.”
As for her company’s future, DeSoto plans to keep Blue Dog Collar a small-scale operation.
“I’m certainly not looking to get into any type of mass production,” she said. “I want to keep it nice and small and continue to serve my community with high quality, nutritious dog treats.”