Personality assessments have become as popular as swapping astrology signs as greetings in the 1970s. When analyzed and applied appropriately, personality assessments can be effective during the pre-employment processes or engage current employees for more productive outcomes.
A plethora of personality assessments are on the market, particularly for workplace use. Many tests are based on Robert McCrae and Paul Costa's Five-Factor Model, which suggested taxonomy for personality traits in the 1980s. The five broad categories are openness to experience, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism. Other tests have six or more factors, such as the HEXACO model or more. When selecting the test that is right for you or your company, keep in mind that no two personality tests are totally alike in their intended purpose.
According to the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP), although one of the most popular tests for workplace measurement tends to be the Myers Briggs Type Indicator, it was not designed to make hiring decisions. An employer must know what they are trying to achieve with the personality test. If they are looking to reduce turnover, increase productivity or create better team collaboration, they must apply the correct assessment and analysis. Tests such as the CliftonStrengths finder can be very effective in helping current teams work through office complications and increase productivity.
A documentary called Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests was released this year on HBO Max that detailed some of the ethical concerns related to the abuse or misuse of personality assessments. The documentary speaks to well-founded problems of how personality data is handled after the test is complete. If a personality test is reliable and valid, meaning it is consistent and accurate, it is not inherently good or evil. The misuse of personality assessment results in the workplace can arise from a lack of understanding or incorrect usage.
When we look at our own results or the results of others, we must keep in mind that personality traits do not guarantee behaviors. Making decisions or judgments based on traits can stretch the value of the assessment results too far. For example, I tend to test relatively high for neuroticism, which causes most people who do not know me to picture me as Sheldon Cooper from the television series, The Big Bang Theory; however, this is not an accurate portrayal of me. Because I struggle with privately depression and anxiety, I tend to answer questions such as "are you a nervous person?" in the affirmative. Yet, I am upbeat and have a healthy optimism about life overall. Nuances such as this are something to consider when discussing your team's results or potential new hires.
When used appropriately, personality assessments can improve job fit and job success. There is no perfect personality profile or negative traits. Possessing a trait such as introversion does not mean that a person is incapable of interacting with others. However, it is imperative to keep in mind that although introverts may perform well at a job that requires much human interaction, they are likely to experience burnout and increased stress over time because it is not their natural inclination.
Extended levels of stress can lead to poor performance. Suppose you have an introverted employee in a job position that requires a considerable amount of interface with the general public. In that case, it might be wise to check in with them more frequently to ensure they take steps to help protect themselves from burnout.
If you or your business are serious about personality assessments, the best approach might be a consultant. A trained personality coach will help you identify your goals, choose the right test and coach the team on how to interpret the results to unlock hidden potential.