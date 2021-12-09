Over the past two columns, you have read about making the most of the first date between the company and job seeker and maintaining motivation when the honeymoon period fades. Now we will discuss what happens when professional relationships become toxic and how to leave them gracefully.
Employees and employers alike tend to remain in their toxic relationships for many of the same reasons they would stay in an underwhelming romantic relationship. Seeking new employment or employees is scary. Like dating for the first time after ending a long-term relationship, it can be emotionally and mentally taxing, call into question your worth and ruthlessly degrade your morale.
It can also take an ungodly amount of time to find the right fit, and one may find themselves settling out of desperation to end up in a worse situation than the one left.
None of the reasons warrant staying in a miserable situation. For organizations, many guidelines and laws regulate how to terminate their relationship with a toxic employee; however, protocols are a bit more vague for employees who wish to call it off with their toxic employer.
Before you sit down to craft your letter of resignation, consider if your timing is correct. It is easier to network and find a new job if you are currently employed, which reduces the chances of settling for another subpar position if running low on dough during the job search. To reduce some of the anxiety of using Indeed or LinkedIn like a bad dating website, do not leave your current place of employment until you have a concrete offer with another.
Once you've found your new professional home, note all emergency exits and prepare for departure. Have your letter of resignation written, printed and signed but deliver the news in person. Both your letter and your conversation should be succinct, constructive and factual. If you cannot respond to questions from your employer about leaving from a place of positivity, strive for neutrality. Remember that your resignation letter will live in your personnel file for a long time.
Always offer at least a two-week notice and assistance with the transition, but be prepared for your managers to decline. This is not necessarily a dig on you, but more a risk mitigation tactic that many organizations use. While we may think that our discontent with work does not show, it usually does. Even the best employees can become mercurial and cynical as they face high levels of burnout and are ready to leave their company. Likewise, if your employer asks you to extend your stay or not leave at all, it is OK to decline. You had entered into a symbiotic agreement with your employer when you accepted the position in which you were likely paid for the services you rendered to the company. Therefore, you do not owe them anything. Unless, of course, you are in breach of a contract or do owe overused vacation time.
Along with exiting on good terms with your boss, leave on good terms with coworkers. You never know who will reappear in your network, particularly if you remain in the same industry. You can draft a thank you email to your coworkers on your last day or bring a heaping of doughnuts to show your appreciation.
In nearly every column I write, one of the required chores to find satisfaction is a potentially arduous reality check coupled with a good dose of self-reflection. As we prepare to embark on a new professional adventure, we must always ask ourselves if we cause our own workplace unhappiness. A job will only be as fulfilling or as toxic as we allow it to be.
This means that we must recognize when we can control our situation and when we cannot. We control setting boundaries regarding work-life balance expectations, ensuring that we take breaks or paid time off when allocated and not engage in negative behaviors such as gossip.
Likewise, we have to hold ourselves accountable to the really uncomfortable questions, like are you genuinely underpaid for the work you do or do you have a spending problem? And when the situation is genuinely out of our control, we must recognize that an organization cannot overhaul its entire culture or procedures to suit the needs of one individual and leave that organization to find a better fit.
There is no linear or hierarchical path to happiness and satisfaction; rather, it is a choice that one makes every day in how they present themselves and perceive their world. That choice may require you to leave your current employment situation or change your behaviors and perceptions to find satisfaction. But like He-Man, we all have the power.