Growing up in Georgia, Jeanne Vicario was never interested in cooking. Now, she makes cheesecakes that she said some customers tell her are the best they have ever had.
“It’s a Southern style cheesecake because I’m from Georgia, and it’s made with no eggs,” Vicario said of her secret recipe.
Vicario started selling her cakes in earnest when she moved from Georgia to Sunsites in 2020 and established Cheesecakes by Jeanne. She credits her husband with the idea to sell mini cakes instead of slices, as well as custom 9-inch cakes in a variety of fruit, candy and original flavors.
Before moving to Sunsites, Vicario had three jobs in Georgia: working as a secretary with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, teaching motorcycle safety for the state and teaching motorcycle road racing at Ed Bargy Road Racing. She credits her interests to her experiences growing up with her father, who also rode motorcycles and worked for the National Security Agency, which got her interested in government.
“My mother was trying to get me in the kitchen to cook but I was always outside with Daddy with the motorcycles," Vicario said. "So, my career was the motorcycles and the U.S. Treasury. I didn’t want to stay inside and cook; I didn’t want to stay inside and sew; I didn’t want to do any of that.”
Now, Vicario’s business revolves around cooking. Though she started her business recently, she got the recipe for her cheesecakes from a good friend, Col. Charlie Goodrich.
“My mother and daddy and me, we used to go over to (Goodrich’s) house and have dinner and he made the cheesecake," Vicario said. "And I said, this is the best cheesecake I've ever had, because I don't like sweets that much, but the cheesecake was excellent. It's very rich. You can eat very little. And he gave me the recipe ... I've had that recipe since the '80s.”
Vicario learned how to cook from the Food Channel after she got married, and while she will give out meal recipes, Goodrich’s cheesecake recipe remains a secret. The only hint Vicario gives is that its lack of eggs is what makes it Southern style, more short and sweet than a New York cheesecake.
While in Georgia, Vicario said she focused on her career and her work with motorcycles, but made cheesecakes for friends and weddings every now and then. Business picked up after she moved to Sunsites.
“I came out here to retire and relax," she said. "And I knew I wanted to do something and I said 'Lord, if you want me to do this cheesecake business, make an opening for it.' And he did; he just let the gates open.”
As Vicario was starting the business locally, the owners of Stronghold Cafe in Pearce showed her the ropes of running a business in Arizona and allowed her to use their restaurant’s kitchen to make her cakes, according to co-owner Belle Cowart.
“They are very good,” Cowart said of Vicario’s cakes. “They’re very rich, but because of the size, you don’t get overloaded.”
Vicario helped to develop another type of cake when she and her husband befriended Bruce Brimacombe, a fellow Southerner who now lives in Tombstone and owns Vogan’s Alley Bistro. Brimacombe lived in Georgia as a child, but went to college in Key West, Florida.
While he lived in Key West, Brimacombe discovered original key lime pies, and was not able to find a reproduction that came close to them until he met Vicario.
“The original (key lime pie) was a combination of a cheesecake and pie; it was a little thicker, and the ones that they’re selling now are very thin,” Brimacombe said. “So (Vicario) makes me more of an original recipe, and everybody loves it.”
Vicario and Brimacombe decided upon the recipe together, and she settled on one that uses the juice of key limes from Key West. Brimacombe buys 9-inch key lime cakes from Vicario for his restaurant every weekend and said he appreciates that Vicario always delivers reliably, even if he has a higher demand one week.
Vicario sells about 300 frozen mini cheesecakes made fresh each week, and 9-inch cakes made to order. Customers can visit her website, cheesecakesbyjeanne.food.blog, order from her directly at 770-826-6387 to have cakes delivered, or she can be found at the boardwalk in Sunsites every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Her cakes are available in Pearce/Sunsites at Sunsites Cafe; in Tombstone at Vogan’s Alley Bistro, Madame Mustache and Ethan’s Coffee Corner; and in Wilcox at Source of Coffee.