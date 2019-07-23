ATLANTA — The Candlewood Suites Sierra Vista received the IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) 2018 Torchbearer Award, the company's most prestigious award.
The Candlewood Suites Sierra Vista is one of 216 properties within the Americas chosen from the IHG system of more than 5,300 hotels for achieving the highest levels of excellence in all aspects of operation — from quality to customer satisfaction.
"It is my pleasure to award the Candlewood Suites Sierra Vista as one of the foremost hotels in our industry," said Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer – IHG, The Americas. "This hotel embodies the heart of our brand promise and continues our story to make our 12 brands well known and loved by guests around the world."
A 2018 Torchbearer trophy, the company's top symbol of excellence, will be on permanent display at the hotel.
Candlewood Suites Sierra Vista is owned by North Face Investments and operated by CIMA Enterprises.
“We have won the award 7 times with 3 of our IHG properties. For Sierra Vista, the Holiday Inn Express won its last torchbearer award in 2016, and Candlewood Suites was the most recent of our properties to win in 2018. We celebrate and appreciate our staff every time, and make sure that even our guests know how important their stay is in order to achieve this great honor,” boasts Sunhilt Gregory, general manager for both Candlewood Suites and Holiday Inn Express Sierra Vista.
