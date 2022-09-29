Sierra Vista, recreational cannabis has arrived.

A nationally-known purveyor called Trulieve — with a slogan of "Cultivating the greater good so you can live without limits" —will open its doors on Saturday morning. The new business, 1633 S. State Route 92, Suite 7, plans a soft opening between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., said Chief Executive Officer Steve White.

