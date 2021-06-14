SIERRA VISTA — Canyon Vista Medical Center is in need of a new CEO after Bob Gomes accepted another position in the company, officials announced Monday.
"Chief executive officer Bob Gomes will be leaving Canyon Vista Medical Center, effective June 25, to become CEO of Community Medical Center, another LifePoint Health facility in Missoula, Montana. He will start in Montana on July 6," according to an emailed statement from hospital spokesperson Alexis Ramanjulu.
"Bob has done a tremendous job of leading Canyon Vista over the last three years, and we appreciate his service to the hospital and the Sierra Vista community. We wish him all the best in his new role," the statement said.
"The recruitment process for a new CEO is currently underway, and we will keep our community informed once a new leader has been identified," Ramanjulu added.