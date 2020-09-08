Canyon Vista Medical Center recently announced that Anna Ray has been recognized as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“At Canyon Vista Medical Center, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Bob Gomes, CEO of Canyon Vista Medical Center. “We are extremely proud to recognize Anna for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Anna treats her patients, staff, and physicians as if they were her own family member. She is well known for her continuous displays of loyalty, teamwork, dedication, and leadership both in her career, but also to her family and all others she encounters as a volunteer in the community.
Each hospital winner, including Anna, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in October, to which Anna and all hospital winners are invited to attend via a virtual celebration