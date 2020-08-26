TOMBSTONE — Along with its history of gunfights, hangings and raucous saloons, “The Town Too Tough to Die” is adding something new to its mob scene.
For the first time ever, Tombstone is hosting a “Cash Mob,” with the event slated for Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. along historic Allen Street.
“We’ve organized the Cochise Cash Mob to help boost sales for Tombstone’s merchants and restaurants,” said Susan Goldstein-Wallace, president of the town’s chamber of commerce. “Other communities are holding these kinds of events because of the huge drop in revenue caused by COVID.
“Our event in Tombstone is modeled after some of those events. Some of the participating shops are offering specials and Big Nose Kate’s Saloon is holding a Cash Mob Happy Hour at 5 p.m. when the shopping event is over.”
A Cash Mob is the gathering of a group of people for the purpose of making purchases in support of local small businesses and community in general, Goldstein-Wallace said.
“It’s designed as a fun opportunity for both visitors and locals to make a positive impact on our community.”
People enjoy coming to Tombstone for its Old West appeal and unique shops and dining opportunities, Goldstein-Wallace said.
“The COVID pandemic and all the mandated business closures have been devastating for Tombstone’s economy,” she said “Even though I’m the chamber president, I want people to know this is not a chamber of commerce function, but something a few merchants are trying out to help draw visitors back into town.
After being forced to close, some of the popular bar/restaurant establishments have now been allowed to reopen, Goldstein-Wallace added.
“Big Nose Kate’s Saloon, the Crystal Palace and Johnny Ringo’s are open because all three serve food,” she said. “We hope people visit Tombstone this Saturday, enjoy the restaurants and shops and take advantage of some of our Cash Mob specials.”