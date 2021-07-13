You have probably heard this phrase before, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” That is a catchy phrase uttered by a French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, in the January 1849 issue of his journal Les Guêpes (“The Wasps”). “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.” Translated it means “The more it changes, the more it’s the same thing.”
I would like to wax philosophical for a moment. Everything is in a constant flux of change, but some things, even though they change, look exactly the same. That is the effect on our “reality.”
An example might help. Being at Niagara Falls you might watch the falls from the Canadian side and see torrents of water flowing over the edge and falling to the river below. Returning 10 years later, you would probably see the same thing, then compare it to the picture in your mind from the last visit and say nothing has changed. Your reality sees no change. Hopefully you realize that everything about the falls changes every second of the day. Your reality however, is based on what you see, hear, or read. If everything looks the same, it appears to not have changed in your mind.
But what if you had come to Niagara Falls on March 29, 1848 and looked out across that same expanse? You would have seen the 3,160 tons of water that fell over the falls, frozen solid. Lake Erie had frozen that year and caused an ice dam that kept water from reaching the falls. Your reality at that moment would have noticed the change.
I experienced this conundrum a few days ago and I will explain why shortly, but for now I would like to talk a little about a healthy snack that my niece loves, popcorn. She happens to love White Cheddar Popcorn.
Anyone who has ever gone into a movie theater has smelled the aroma of fresh popcorn. But have you given any thought to how it came about? The cultivation of corn probably dates back about 9,000 years ago, but it took until 2012 for archeologists to find the first evidence of popcorn, in Peru: 6,700-year-old corn cobs studded with puffed kernels. The fluffy popcorn we know and love today is, in part, the result of thousands of years of careful cultivation of a few different strains of corn through the years.
Corn and popcorn, grown and cultivated by early Americans, ensured that it was part of hundreds of thousands of people’s diets for the next several centuries in the USA. By the 1800’s the invention of the plow transformed Midwestern agriculture. Corn and especially popping corn, became such an important cash crop that it was dubbed “prairie gold”.
Making popcorn is easy, a pot over a flame. Popcorn’s real rise began in 1885, when Charles Cretors invented a lightweight electric machine to make popcorn using kernels in oil. This opened the door for commercial vendors to brand their own popcorn. Iowa’s Albert Dickinson Co., sold kernels under the names Big Buster and Little Buster, appearing in the 1880s.
With the beginning of the microwave, the fitness wave, the popcorn wave, 1981 brought us the first version of microwavable popcorn; it contained perishable butter and required refrigeration. Another version, by Pillsbury, even came frozen.
Enter Orville Redenbacher, the agricultural scientist, a Purdue-educated farmer who became famous for tinkering with hybrid varieties of corn. In 1965, Redenbacher and his research partner, Charlie Bowman, created a hybrid kernel called “snowflake” for its shape and the ability to expand to up to 40 times its original size.
Microwave popcorn lost favor and all-ready popped gained popularity after a 2008 study found that a chemical used in artificial butter flavoring, diacetyl, was linked to Alzheimer’s and lung damage in industrial settings. Even the bag itself was flawed in that it was lined with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), linked to a respiratory condition dubbed “popcorn lung”, suffered by many microwave popcorn factory workers. These findings made ready-to-eat popcorn a staple that seems here to stay.
Kettle corn, as we know it, pre-dates popcorn, arrived in the colonies in the late 1770s. While the Germans and Dutch, as the two most likely places, argue over the origins, European immigrants brought kettle corn with them to America. Dutch Pennsylvania diaries provide the first historical reference of this popular product. Incidentally, history also references cowboys of the Wild West creating kettle corn using molasses and honey.
Herein lies the difference between popcorn and kettle corn, sugar. Popcorn and kettle corn share many of the same ingredients, salt, oil, and popcorn kernels; what makes the difference is the preparation and the flavor. While popcorn can be made in almost any container, even a microwave, kettle corn is made in well, a cast-iron kettle. The second difference is that kettle corn adds sugar to the ingredients. Adding sugar therefore requires constant stirring to avoid burning the sugar. The extra work provides a sweeter treat.
What better, to go with a bag of kettle corn, than a healthy blended drink made of fruits or vegetables called a “smoothie.”
Smoothies are not an American invention as; the Mediterranean, Eastern, South American and Latin American cultures were already enjoying pure fruit drinks for hundreds of years. But in the USA, it was not until the blender was invented by Steve Poplawski in the 1930s that smoothies quietly made their way into American culture.
We can thank lactose intolerant Steve Kuhnau for making the name “Smoothie” a household name. In 1973, he founded the first Smoothie King branch. Since then, smoothies’ recipes have changed the drink into a healthy drink touted as a healthier alternative to the milkshake. Not only do we now have fruit-based smoothies, we also have other ingredients such as vegetables, milk, vitamins, and supplements.
As I began this topic, I mentioned how things can change and not change, well the Crazy Coyote fits right into that reality for me. As I walked around the Farmers’ Market dozens of times each Market Day, I noticed that the Crazy Coyote was always there in the same spot, with the same rack of kettle corn bags hanging in front of the trailer as always. The windows and counters displayed the same menu of items at the same prices as always. The same loyal customers appear as they always do. The same email address and phone number displayed prominently on the tailgate of the concession trailer. I thought nothing of it. All is the same.
You can imagine how shocked I was to find out that, unbeknownst to me, there had been a major change. While everything was exactly the same, it was different. It was under new ownership! I walked up to talk to Jeff and discovered he was no longer the owner and Crazy Coyote was under new management.
But after nine years of Crazy Coyote being with us, that is the only change that has happened. They still have the same great kettle corn that comes in small, medium and large bags, the same great organic fruit flavored Smoothies or those made with almond milk, greens, and a touch of sweeteners, and the same great friendly service. All at the same great low prices.
I talked with Paul Barker who with his wife Lisa purchased Crazy Coyote from Jeff on April 1 of this year. Paul, an insurance agent by trade, lucked into this deal when Jeff, his client, mentioned he wanted to sell the business. Paul jumped at the chance and bought it. Jeff stayed with them for about six weeks making sure that Paul and Lisa learned the business and contacts needed to carry on the reputation Jeff had perfected over the course of his ownership. Their son Zac and his girlfriend Annabelle help his parents do the two farmers’ markets, here and the one in Green Valley, since both Paul and Lisa have other full-time jobs.
Paul and Lisa decided not to change anything, from pricing to how the business operates, keeping the status quo that Jeff had founded. They also do other events and festivals and welcome requests to do special events if the traffic warrants.
A few notes of interest, all law enforcement and military receive $1 off while in uniform. Secondly, as to the shelf life of kettle corn, Paul says that what you don’t eat, and believe me, kettle corn is more filling than you would think, you can put it in the freezer for up to three to four months. Let it thaw, when ready, and it will taste just as fresh as the day you bought it. Stop by the Crazy Coyote and welcome them to the Market. While you’re at it, pick a bag or two of kettle corn and a smoothie to wash it down.
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Wildermuth