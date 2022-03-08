SIERRA VISTA — A local bookstore is turning the page to a new chapter with its new location.
Inside the Chapter II bookstore, visitors will be greeted by a variety of books covering unique subjects and comfortable chairs that offer a space to unwind in a relaxing ambience.
Chapter II opened with its new location off of Fry Boulevard on Feb. 24. Owner Peggy Dean used to own a local bookstore many years ago known as 'Dean’s Books' in Sierra Vista. She opened Chapter II last May. The name Chapter II stems from the bookstore being her second venture. The business focuses on used books, and Dean wants the theme of her bookstore to focus on the entertainment, academics and philosophy of books.
The concept is a classic bookstore, one that features books that are more out of mainstream, categories or titles, Dean said.
Chapter II’s collection of books offers a little variety of literature for everyone but offers many reads focused on multiple religions and faiths such as Judaism, Buddhism and Christianity. There also books about Wicca and Shamanism.
“We look at our religious section as encompassing many faith systems,” she said.
Dean said her former residence in Sierra Vista had living room and dining room filled with bookshelves.
“My son and daughter said 'why don’t you open up a bookstore? You have so many.' Here we are,” she said.
Since moving into the new location off of Fry Boulevard, Dean said one-third of her sales have been online. Starting a bookstore in the day and age of online purchasing, Dean said she has looked at sales with regards to online business versus in store.
“When you listen to your customers, one of the comments is, it’s always much cheaper on Amazon,” she said. “It’s much cheaper on the Internet.”
She said she looked at the pricing model with the statement in mind.
“While the book may sell on Amazon for $5 and we sell it here for $5," Dean said. “With Amazon, you tack on all of their fees and shipping, and your $5 book is now $9. If we have the same book here, the pricing model allows you to be budget-minded by shopping for used books.”
Most notably, Dean had recently made an online sale of a photographic tour book depicting the Sky Islands of southeastern Arizona to a customer-based out of Massachusetts.
Dean said her new location of Chapter II offers better visibility. Despite the former location being across from the city mall and hotels, she said the former complex building on Frontage Road was not known for retail.
While looking at other bookstores in the area, Dean said that each one had their own niche so her strategy to open her own bookstore was not to replicate but rather create a unique space.
“The idea was not to cut another piece of the pie, but to add to the pie,” she said.
Dean said there are only three new books in her bookstore while everything else on display is used.
“In some essence, each book must contribute to what our goal is — a classic bookstore with a good variety of eclectic material,” she said.
Chapter II is currently putting together a loyalty program for customers and trades books with a readily database available.
Dean grew up on a farm in South Dakota with the nearest library being more than 40 miles away. She utilized books that were offered in her school classroom and said her older sister provided her with many reads while growing up.
“It goes back to actually 'not having any' to 'give me more,'” she said.
Her favorite book is “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein based on a tree providing a child everything it needs, with controversial elements based on the theme. However, she did not let the controversy dull her perspective and love of the book.
She said she didn’t discover the book until she owned her first bookstore and described the book as being synonymous with her father who provided and cared for many neighbors in his lifetime.
“He was a very generous person, very kind-hearted,” she said. “There was that little piece of memory in there.”