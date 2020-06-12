As the effects of coronavirus continue to take their toll on our economy, our health and our financial security, the exact outcome may be difficult to predict.
If you are thinking of filing bankruptcy, you likely have a lot of questions. You should meet with a local, experienced bankruptcy lawyer to discuss your options and see how the process works. Included here are the most frequently asked questions we receive, to share with readers.
How will COVID-19 affect my bankruptcy case – are bankruptcy courts still open?
Yes – the courts are fully operational, but currently, hearings are being conducted telephonically. It is still required for individuals to meet all deadlines and requirements.
Can I file for bankruptcy during COVID-19?
Yes, you can.
How do I know if I qualify to file bankruptcy in Arizona?
In most cases, you should not have any previous bankruptcy filings in the last 6-8 years. You must also have be a resident of Arizona for at least 91 days – or the better part of six months prior to filing.
I am behind on my mortgage payment, which type of bankruptcy will help me keep my house?
A Chapter 13 (re-organization) bankruptcy will give you a chance to keep your home. With this option, you will need to restart your house payments through the Chapter 13 Plan 30 days after the filing of the bankruptcy. You will also reinstate the arrearages on your mortgage through the Chapter 13 Plan. You will be required to pay some or all of your unsecured debt through the Chapter 13 Plan depending on your income and expenses and any unsecured property that you wish to keep.
I am receiving unemployment and CARES Act funding. Does this count as income?
For the time being – yes, it does.
What debt can be discharged?
In the normal case, credit card debt, medical bills, utilities, back rent, and personal loans are dischargeable in a bankruptcy. Most taxes cannot be discharged. However we will analyze your tax debt depending on the type of tax and the age of the tax to determine if may be dischargeable. Spousal maintenance, child support, student loans, criminal fines and court fees are almost never dischargeable.
Is there a certain amount of debt I need to have to file bankruptcy?
No – there is no minimum debt requirement. However, the amount of your debt is an important consideration when considering filing for bankruptcy. You may want to ask yourself the following few questions: Can you pay back your debts outside of bankruptcy? Are your creditors willing to work with you? Are your debts dischargeable in a bankruptcy? Of course, your personal circumstances will be important to reflect upon.
What are the main differences between chapter 7 and chapter 13?
Chapter 7 is your traditional "discharge of debt" bankruptcy and is available to both individuals and businesses. Chapter 13 is reorganization or "repayment" and is available only to individuals (including sole proprietors). You will be required to repay some or all your debt over a set period (usually 3-5 years) depending on your income and expenses and any non-exempt property you wish to keep. There are specific eligibility restrictions for both.
About how long will it be after filing bankruptcy to rebuild my credit?
It truly depends on your individual situation and how diligently you work on rebuilding your credit. It may be a few years or more. It is different in every case but the most important thing to remember is you can rebuild your credit! I have had many clients finance homes and cars in the years after filing.
What is the process of filing bankruptcy like? What should I expect, how long does it take?
It is simple and straightforward, and a bankruptcy lawyer should be your guide throughout the process.
You will start by scheduling your consultation, which can be done either in-person or over the phone. They will spend some time discussing your unique situation, your options and will advise you. Should you decide bankruptcy is the right path for you, you will complete paperwork and a required debt counseling class along with making financial arrangements. You will sign the necessary legal documents and can file anytime thereafter. Once filed, you will appear before a “meeting of the creditors”, which is typically 4-6 weeks after filing (currently, these meetings are held telephonically).
Finally, your debt will be formally discharged approximately 60-90 days after your meeting of the creditors.
Who will know I’ve filed bankruptcy?
Obviously, anyone you owe money to will be notified – and they or their attorneys can appear at the “Meeting of the Creditors” (due to COVID-19, these meetings are being held telephonically, and likely will for the foreseeable future). There will be other people at your hearing and their attorneys, but remember, they are there for the same reason as you! While your filing is public record, for the most part, only the few people you choose to tell will know that you filed bankruptcy.
We are all impacted in different ways, but we will get through this together.
Charles Kendall is a bankruptcy lawyer serving Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. For more information or a free consultation call the Law Office of Charles Kendall at 520-452-9022 to discuss your options, or visit southernarizonabankruptcy.com