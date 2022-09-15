mack (copy)

Chill Factor Hookah Hookah and Cigar Lounge owner JD Mack stands in his Fry Boulevard business earlier this year. Mack has been hosting drag shows at his facility since October 2021 with the focus of cultivating an inclusive environment. 

 HERALD/REVIEW FILE

SIERRA VISTA — Saturday Night Fever in Sierra Vista is fast approaching again, but the purpose of the shows isn't just for entertainment. It's for creating an ambiance of unity. 

JD Mack, owner of Chill Factor Hookah and Cigar Lounge, has been hosting drag shows at his facility since October 2021 with the focus of cultivating an inclusive environment. 

Tags