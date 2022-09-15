Chill Factor Hookah Hookah and Cigar Lounge owner JD Mack stands in his Fry Boulevard business earlier this year. Mack has been hosting drag shows at his facility since October 2021 with the focus of cultivating an inclusive environment.
SIERRA VISTA — Saturday Night Fever in Sierra Vista is fast approaching again, but the purpose of the shows isn't just for entertainment. It's for creating an ambiance of unity.
JD Mack, owner of Chill Factor Hookah and Cigar Lounge, has been hosting drag shows at his facility since October 2021 with the focus of cultivating an inclusive environment.
Saturday Night Fever is every third Saturday of the month with drag performers Jessica Michaels and Armando Vega.
Vega, whose drag name is Vivika D'Angelo Steele, has been doing drag for 14 years and originally did benefit shows at the Windermere Hotel. Events 161 also hosted shows where Vega previously performed.
Vega said for this weekend's show, they will devote a few performances in memory of their friend Nick Politi, who recently passed in a motorcycle crash.
Despite Sierra Vista being predominantly conservative, Vega said he does not believe in separation.
"I'm very blessed and thankful that we've had many straight folks that come to our shows, some will walk in and don't realize they're walking into a show. They'll walk in and they'll end up paying the entry fee and stay with us," he said.
"I want to make it a point and to make it known that we are not going anywhere," he continued. "We are there for a reason. I don't care who you are, what you are. If you come to me and you say you need help with something, I'm the charity queen. I try to help everyone and anyone."
Vega wants to show Sierra Vista that there's a lot good that can be contributed.
"We are not there to create any judgment or any hate to anybody," he said.
Mack reached out to Vega's co-host Michaels to have the performers at shows last year.
"Being exclusive makes the venue unique," Mack said. "Chill Factor has worked hard with the drag participants to create a great show, if shows were to pop up all over town it would take away uniqueness and possibly split clientele. No one wins in that scenario.
"The community can and will see Chill Factor is an inclusive business and various shows we offer welcomes all communities of ethnic and gender groups."
Saturday Night Fever starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is hosted at the Chill Factor Hookah and Cigar Lounge located at 833D East Fry Boulevard, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. The event is every third Saturday of the month.