BENSON — Chris Jimenez has been selected as director of energy services at Arizona G&T Cooperatives, bringing to the position more than 10 years of experience in all facets of energy management and resource planning.
Jimenez will be responsible for delivering a variety of services to AzGT members, including energy management, fuel management, wholesale trading, energy billing, environmental allowances, forecasting, financial evaluations, data analytics, statistical modeling, resource planning, asset acquisition, resource development and market implementation.
Prior to his new position, Jimenez served as executive director of Portfolio Management overseeing ACES’ Western Interconnect commercial operations and West Regional Trading Center. ACES, an energy management company, serves 22 member-owners and more than 50 customers, helping them reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in their energy management operations.
He was instrumental in helping develop the ACES WRTC at the Benson campus of AzGT, established in May 2011. While at ACES, Jimenez and his teams were responsible for a suite of services in portfolio management, wholesale power marketing, carbon allowance procurement, strategy, operations, project management, transmission scheduling, hydro scheduling, storage optimization, requests for proposals, risk management, capacity, resource adequacy, mid-marketing, origination, implementations and consulting.
Jimenez also held the positions of portfolio director, manager of operations and senior trader where he excelled in managing, optimizing, trading and implementing portfolios into Western Interconnect balancing authorities, the California Independent System Operator and the Western Energy Imbalance Market.
Throughout his career at ACES Jimenez has been fundamental to the increased competitiveness and exponential growth of both organizations’ business. He also has a proven leadership track record with employee satisfaction, recruiting, professional development, mentorship, team building, enterprise management, entrepreneurship, budgeting and reporting to boards of directors.