SIERRA VISTA — The city’s first barber shop officially closed its doors last Saturday.
R. L. ‘Dick’ Brooks first opened the barber shop located at 3 S. Fab Ave. in Sierra Vista in 1956. The shop opened a couple of months after the city became incorporated in May 1956.
The business came to an end when the city purchased the strip mall on South Fab Avenue in late September, giving the shop owners until the end of November to close down.
Cary Berg, the most recent owner of Al’s Barber Shop, decided to close the doors on Nov. 21 because he needed time to clear out his shop of the hair stations.
“I think it’s unfortunate about the barber shop (closing),” said longtime customer Tom Martin. “It was old-fashioned like when I was growing up. I felt very comfortable.”
Al’s Barber Shop took its name in the 1970s with the shop’s second owner, Al Baker. It was then that an established group of customers started to become regulars at the barber shop.
“Al was so nice,” longtime customer Don Bennett said. “It was so interesting to go in there and talk to everyone in the barber shop.”
Robert Carpenter had been getting his hair cut at the location since 1974 and had his final haircut there last Friday.
“I was comfortable there,” Carpenter said. “We talk about everything. That’s how it’s always been all these years.”
He added that the shop will always have a special place in his heart because that’s where his sons had their first haircuts. Carpenter decided to continue to go to the barber shop even after Al left because of the environment.
“I’ve been going to Cary for five years,” he said. “He’s just a good guy.”
Berg, 76, has owned the barber shop for 20 years. He first started working at the barber shop when he was looking for a job. Berg said he decided to buy the business because he wanted to have his own business again.
Berg was trained at a beauty college in California, after his mother sent him there when he graduated high school. While in California, he purchased a beauty shop that he worked at. He said before moving to Sierra Vista he did a lot of styling, whereas at Al’s Barber Shop it was simple cuts for men and women.
“I’m kind of creative and hair cutting is creative,” Berg said. “I got a lot of practice cutting men’s hair in the military.”
Berg sold his shop in California when he was drafted into the military. He did one year of training and one year in Vietnam. He decided to return to the military after nine years out in order to retire.
“I wasn’t really a good soldier, but I did what I was told to do,” Berg said with a smile.
He retired from Fort Huachuca as a staff sergeant and decided to stay in Sierra Vista because he loved the community.
When he retired from the military, he had the desire in the back of his mind to own his own business once more, so he began cutting hair again.
Berg said while he was surprised by the city’s sudden purchase of the property he wasn’t completely shocked because he’s seen the beautification efforts taking place on the West End.
“Knowing who I am and my past, I’m happy to have a business,” he said. “If you knew my past then you would know it was an accomplishment.”