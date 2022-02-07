SIERRA VISTA — The city of Sierra Vista has recently experienced a decline in its overall vacancy rate as local businesses move in during the ongoing West End redevelopment project and the economic renaissance of the city’s mall.
The resurgence of new local businesses at The Mall at Sierra Vista is notable. According to the city’s business inventory report, only five of the 47 registered units in the mall were currently empty.
Sierra Vista Economic Development Manager Tony Boone said from the city’s perspective, the more options you have and the less the vacancy rate is better for the mall.
“I say personally, as you look at it, a lot of them are the local business side now which is actually a very interesting proposition; very significant change from where the mall was,” Boone said.
He mentioned that with the reduction of big box stores and a revival of local businesses taking occupancy at the mall, it has created a positive change.
When discussing metrics, Boone said the city is always trying to identify business and economic development. He also noted the city having a 10% vacancy rate is a good sign.
“If you look at other cities, that’s extremely comparable,” he said.
Boone explained further that if you go to a neighborhood with a number of vacancies, it does not constitute a vibrant and thriving area. The additional businesses would generate increased tax revenue to fund the local government and the vibrancy of neighborhoods in the city.
Sierra Vista has seen a 0.8% decrease in its commercial vacancy rate in units compared with business inventory data from six months ago. The city is now at 18.3% with vacancies measured by units with regards to the commercial sector.
In terms of square footage, vacancies have decreased by 0.2%, bringing it to an overall 10.1% rate.
While revitalization efforts are ongoing at the West End, there was a 1.2% decrease in vacancy in units as new businesses begin establishing their presence in the area. such as A-Z Rock Shop, J’s Kitchen and Southwest Emporium, among others.
“You can’t have a vital and vibrant downtown without active businesses,” said Matt McLachlan, the director of community development. “Vacant storefronts really disrupt the continuity of the streetscape, and our goal and focus is on filling in those gaps.”
According to a council executive report dated November/December 2021, online sales saw a notable increase from $90,362.10 in August to 99,453 in October.
Under the city’s sales tax collection, gross privilege tax collections for September were up $122,204, 6.6% from September 2020. For October they were up $178,877, 9.9% from October 2020. Fiscal year collections in 2021 had increased 9.5%, or $687,423 through October.