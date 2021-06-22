There are so many things we take for granted nowadays. Take personal hygiene for instance. How did people in the past, before all the modern hygienic products on the market, dealt with dirt, sweat, and other bodily odors? You might wonder if they even took baths.
The origins of soap are sketchy, but researchers found a 4500-year-old cuneiform tablet in a Sumerian city in southern Iraq, perhaps in Girsu, where the oldest written tablet detailing the manufacture of soap originates. This is probably not the beginnings of soap, as most scholars suspect that since the ingredients are common enough that someone long ago probably created the reaction accidentally. It is a chemical reaction between alkalis and fats called saponification.
Alkalis are commonly found in the ashes of burned hardwood and many researchers believe that early humans probably used wet ash to clean their greasy butchering tools. This combination of ash and animal fat combined to create a simple, impure soap. Since there is no mention of soap prior to the tablet’s discovery, most scholars believe soap as a product was probably discovered around the same time to its first mention in the tablets 4,500 years ago.
The first known recipe for soap calls for approximately one quart of oil and six quarts of potash (potassium leached from hardwood ash). For hundreds of years after its invention there’s no evidence anyone used soap to clean their bodies. Instead, it was used on items like dishes or clothing that had obvious grease stains.
From around 100 BC to 400 AD, soap was hugely popular in the Roman Empire. As the ashes of ruins to Pompei were removed after the devastation from the volcano, an entire soap factory was discovered in the rubble.
As the Roman Empire rose and fell so did bathing all over Europe. Bathing died out when the Roman Empire fell in 467 AD. As the lack of cleanliness and poor living conditions spread throughout Europe so did many plagues of the Middle Ages.
It was not until the seventh century that soap did make a comeback, as soap makers appeared in Spain and Italy. The French even made a soap based on olive oil.
Society was much more advanced in Europe as compared with the emerging America. As immigrants started moving west across the wide deserted expanse of the country, the lack of clean water left no choice but to avoid showering and bathing regularly.
Superstition also played into their thinking as the people of the American West were afraid that taking too many baths was actually unhealthy and would lead them to getting ill. The idea was that if you were “too clean”, then your pores would be “too open” and basically be a breeding ground for bacteria and diseases.
The lifestyle of the West also contributed greatly to the lack of bathing. Men spent most of their time outdoors in the dusty climate and would often go days without a bath. When they did get a chance to wash in a body of water, it was rudimentary at best.
The washing arrangements to the average cowboy on a cattle drive consisted of the cocinero or “cookie” (the cook) heating water over a campfire at the chuckwagon, then pouring it into a communal wash basin. The cowboys would use the same water and towel to wash their hands and faces before a meal. As for a good dunk, they waited until they came across a river or rode into town and bought a soak in a hot bath.
Western women on the other hand set the bar when it came to hygiene even if it was just washing their hands and face. The funny part of all this is that these same people were living during a time when everyone was becoming more and more bodily aware. Things such as bad breath and body odor were becoming important enough topics to even warrant advertising space in newspapers.
But it wasn’t until the beginning of the 19th century that soap making became one of the fastest-growing industries.
Pioneers were making homemade soap by saving ashes from their cooking fires for months. Then when they had enough fat leftover from butchering hogs and game, they would make soap. Lye was made from the ashes and rainwater. The difficult part was determining the correct strength for the lye. If an egg or small potato floated about halfway beneath the surface and the bottom, the lye was just right. If it stayed at the top the lye was too strong and if it sank like a rock then the lye was not strong enough.
Today, soaps are commonplace and bathing is much easier. There are soaps for personal, commercial, and industrial use. There are handmade/homemade, and factory-made soaps for all uses such as for washing clothes, dishes, and cars, there is soap used for your pet, soap for your carpet, and soap for your child... but for many types of cleaning, soaps are a lesser used product these days, as alternatives to soap are the main choice.
Of course, if you are still that person looking for a personal relationship with your soap, you need to try a soap made with you in mind. It just so happens we have a favorite soap maker right here with us at the Farmers’ Market. Three in fact.
Today I want to talk about how a Lemon Meringue Pie started a soap business. Mothers are great for so many things, but cooking is where the path leads to the heart.
The Desert Oasis Soap Company started when Greg and his family moved to the Tucson area Sonoran Desert in 2000 from the cooler and more moist Oregon climate. In Oregon, Greg was doing farmers’ markets selling gourmet dog treats, but dog owners in Arizona were not of the same mind as they were in Oregon and he knew he had to try something different. In the meantime, Greg’s mother-in-law and father-in-law came to visit. Greg was excited and thought this is great, having a deep attachment to her lemon meringue pie. Unfortunately, the climate in Arizona is also not the same as in Oregon, as we all know about the desert. Here the climate has a way of drying out your skin in a hurry. Well, as so often happens, his mother-in-law’s skin was getting so dry that she was hovering on the edge of going back to Oregon early. As the realization sunk in that the pies were going back to Oregon as well, Greg decided he had to try and nip this problem in the bud.
His past had centered around gourmet dog treats and now, thanks to a tip from his father-in-law, all thoughts shifted to making soap and lotions to address his mother-in-law’s dilemma. After doing all the research and trial runs with no success, he shifted gears again and started thinking “out of the box” as they say. He developed his own recipe, made the soap, his mother-in-law liked it and so she extended her stay.
Tim the Soapmaker, Greg’s partner makes all the soaps and Greg makes the rest of the product line which includes lotions, lip balm, and bug spray. He also still makes dog treats for his other St. Phillips farmers market in Tucson.
The soaps are olive oil based and made with the hot process method. The main advantage of the hot process is that the saponification happens during the cooking process and the soaps can be used right away. The cold method needs to sit while the saponification process completes, sometimes as long as six weeks.
Greg is open to custom soap making and has made soaps for hotels and resorts. If you have a custom soap idea, just let Greg know and they can try it out. They also have a website and will ship via priority mail to anywhere domestically. Stop by his booth for your favorite flavor. To find the soaps that may not be available at the Market, visit their website at Desertoasissoaps.com.
Submitted by "Uncle" Ralph Wildermuth