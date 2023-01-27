BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was up by 400 in the 12 months ended December 2022, for job growth of 1.2%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
The countywide private sector added 100 jobs (0.4%) while government grew by 300 jobs (2.9%). Within government, federal jobs increased by 100 (2.2%) while state and local governments added 200 jobs (3.4%).
In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 200 (7.4%) in the 12 months ended December with the gain of 100 construction and mining jobs (5.0%) and 100 manufacturing jobs (14.3%).
Countywide private-sector, service-providing jobs were down by 100 (-0.5%) from December 2021 to December 2022, with the loss of 200 jobs (-3.0%) in trade, transportation and utilities, and 200 jobs (-4.3%) in professional and business services partly offset by the gain of 200 jobs (4.7%) in educational and health services and 100 jobs (2.8%) in leisure and hospitality.
Job numbers held steady in the information industry, financial activities and other services in the 12 months ended December.
In month-to-month comparisons, Cochise County nonfarm job numbers were up by 400 from November to December 2022, with 200 new jobs in the private sector and 200 in government. In the government sector, job gains were split evenly between federal and state/local.
In the private service sector, countywide trade, transportation and utilities industries added 200 jobs from November to December while job numbers stabilized in information, financial activities, professional and business services, educational and health services, leisure and hospitality and other services. Job numbers also held steady in Cochise County’s goods-producing sector, to include construction and mining along with manufacturing.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $754.12 in December 2022 (up 10% from December 2021). Average weekly hours worked were 32.2 (down from 33.6 in December a year prior). Countywide average hourly earnings in December were $23.42 (up 14.8% from December 2021).
Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in December 2022 was 3.6%, down from 3.9 % in November but still up from 3.1% in December 2021.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in December was 3.2%, down from 3.6% in November but up from 2.9% in December a year prior.
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in December was 3.3%, down from 3.4% in November and 3.7% in December 2021.
Municipality unemployment rates in December 2022 were:
Benson, 2.2%, down from 2.4% in November 2022, but up from 1.9% in December 2021.
Bisbee, 1.5%, down from 1.7 % in November, but up from 1.3% in December a year prior.
Douglas, 7.2%, down from 7.8% in November, but up from 6.2% in December a year ago.
Huachuca City, 5.9%, down from 6.5% in November 2022, but up from 5.1% in December 2021.
Sierra Vista, 2.9%, down from 3.3% in November, but up from 2.3% in December a year prior.
Tombstone, 3.2%, down from 3.4% in November, but up from 2.6% in December a year ago.
Willcox, 3.8%, down from 4.1% in November 2022, but still up from 3.3% in December 2021.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
