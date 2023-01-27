BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was up by 400 in the 12 months ended December 2022, for job growth of 1.2%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

The countywide private sector added 100 jobs (0.4%) while government grew by 300 jobs (2.9%). Within government, federal jobs increased by 100 (2.2%) while state and local governments added 200 jobs (3.4%).

