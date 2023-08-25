BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was down by 200 in the 12 months ended July 2023, for job growth of -0.6%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
The countywide private sector was down by 300 jobs (-1.3%) while the government sector added 100 jobs (1.0%). Within government, all the job gains were in federal government (100 jobs, 2.2%) while state and local government job numbers were unchanged in the 12 months ended July.
In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 200 (7.4%) in the 12 months ended July. Gains were split between manufacturing (100 jobs, 14.3%) and construction and mining (100 jobs, 5.0%).
Countywide private-sector, service-providing job numbers were down by 500 (-2.4%) from July 2022 to July 2023, with the loss of 200 trade, transportation, and utilities jobs (-3.3%), 100 information jobs (-25.0%), 100 professional and business services jobs (-2.5%), and 100 jobs in other services (-12.5%). Job numbers held steady in financial activities, educational and health services, and leisure and hospitality in the 12 months ended July.
In month-to-month comparisons, the overall number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was down by 700 from June to July, led by a seasonally expected decline of 500 state and local government jobs tied to the turnover of personnel in local public-school districts at the end of the school year. In addition to those seasonal job losses, Cochise County’s private sector dropped 200 jobs from June to July, which included the loss of 100 jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities; 100 jobs in private educational and health services; and 100 jobs in leisure and hospitality. Those losses were partly offset by the gain of 100 mining and construction jobs. All other industries countywide (manufacturing, information, financial activities, professional and business services and other services) saw job numbers unchanged from June to July. Federal government job numbers countywide also held steady from June to July this year.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $818.69 in July 2023 (up 16.0% from July 2022). Average weekly hours worked were 32.8 (up from 32.4 in July a year prior). Countywide average hourly earnings in July were $24.96 (up 14.5% from July 2022).
Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in July 2023 was 5.5%, up from 5.1% in June 2023, and 5.0% in July 2022.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in July was 4.7%, up from 4.4% in June and 4.3% in July a year prior.
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in July was 3.8%, the same level as both June 2023 and July 2022.
Cochise County municipality unemployment rates in July 2023 were:
Benson, 5.4%, up from 5.0% in June 2023, and 4.8% in July 2022.
Bisbee, 4.0%, up from 3.6% in both June this year and July last year.
Douglas, 10.7%, up from 9.9% in June and 9.7% in July a year ago.
Huachuca City, 8.2%, up from 7.6% in June and 7.5% in July 2022.
Sierra Vista, 5.0%, up from 4.6% in June and 4.5% in July a year prior.
Tombstone, 2.4%, unchanged from June this year and up from 2.2% in July a year ago.
Willcox, 9.1%, up from 8.5% June 2023, and 8.3% in July 2022.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group
