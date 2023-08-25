BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was down by 200 in the 12 months ended July 2023, for job growth of -0.6%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

The countywide private sector was down by 300 jobs (-1.3%) while the government sector added 100 jobs (1.0%). Within government, all the job gains were in federal government (100 jobs, 2.2%) while state and local government job numbers were unchanged in the 12 months ended July.

