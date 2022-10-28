BENSON — In August 2022, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down from August a year ago, after adjusting for inflation. August was the fourth consecutive month of declining countywide sales across the three largest categories of taxable sales.
Estimated retail sales were down 1.3% from August 2021 (compared to a 0.9% increase for all of Arizona). For the first eight months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 2.0% while statewide sales were up 0.5% (compared to January through August 2021).
Inflation continued to play a major role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 8.3 percentage points from growth rates for both the August and first-eight-month comparisons. As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales increase of 7.0% in the August comparisons was adjusted to the 1.3% drop, while year-to-date nominal growth of 6.4% became a 2.0% inflation-adjusted decline.
Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales also failed to keep pace with the rate of inflation with sales down 1.0% in August and 1.6% for the first eight months, after the inflation adjustment. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant and bar sales were up 4.6% in August and 10.2% for January through August, after inflation.
Cochise County’s hotel/motel receipts were down 20.1% in the August comparisons but were up 11.5% for the first eight months. Statewide, lodging receipts were up 2.7% in August and 29.4% for the January-through-August period.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona and with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) were up 0.9% in Cochise County in August, after inflation, compared to an 8.2% increase statewide. For the first eight months of 2022, remote sales were up 1.2% in Cochise County and 10.2% statewide.
At the city level, estimated retail sales in Benson were down 4.0% in August, after inflation, but were up 1.5% for the first eight months of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales in Benson were down 3.0% in August and 12.8% for January through August. Hotel/motel receipts were up 12.7% in August but were down 3.3% for the first eight months of the year.
In Bisbee, retail sales were down 34.1% in the August comparisons and 14.4% for the first eight months, after inflation. Bisbee’s restaurant and bar sales were down 18.6% in August but were up 32.4% for January through August. Hotel/motel receipts were down 17.1% in August but were up 75.5% for the first eight months of 2022.
In Douglas, retail sales were up 4.4% in the August comparisons and 0.9% for the first eight months. Restaurant and bar sales in Douglas were up 8.2% in August but were down 2.7% for January through August. (Hotel/motel estimates are unavailable for Douglas due to the small number of establishments and state department of revenue confidentiality rules.)
Huachuca City’s retail sales were up 3.4% in the August comparisons but were down 2.9% for the first eight months of 2022. (Restaurant and bar and hotel/motel estimates are not available for Huachuca City due to the small number of businesses and tax confidentiality rules.)
Retail sales in Sierra Vista were down 1.0% in August and 3.0% for the first eight months, after the inflation adjustment. Sierra Vista’s restaurant and bar sales were up 2.1% in August but were down 4.1% for January through August. Hotel/motel receipts were down 10.7% in August but were up 8.5% for the first eight months of the year.
Tombstone’s retail sales were down 10.8% in August and 8.6% for the first eight months of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales in Tombstone were down 20.7% in August and 11.7% for January through August. Hotel/motel receipts were down 20.6% in August but up 2.1% for the first eight months.
In Willcox, estimated retail sales were down 11.8% in the August comparisons and 0.5% for the first eight months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales in Willcox were down 2.5% in August but were up 0.1% for January through August. Willcox hotel/motel receipts were down 31.3% in August and 3.1% for the first eight months of 2022, after adjusting for inflation.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a partnership project of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, Arizona G&T Cooperatives, and community sponsors.Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group
