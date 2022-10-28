BENSON — In August 2022, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down from August a year ago, after adjusting for inflation. August was the fourth consecutive month of declining countywide sales across the three largest categories of taxable sales.

Estimated retail sales were down 1.3% from August 2021 (compared to a 0.9% increase for all of Arizona). For the first eight months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 2.0% while statewide sales were up 0.5% (compared to January through August 2021).

